Lismore's crazy ant infestation grows

NSW DPI regulatory officer Katherine Goulding said the presence of yellow crazy ants in Lismore has been confirmed.

NSW DPI regulatory officer Katherine Goulding said the presence of yellow crazy ants in Lismore has been confirmed. Marc Stapelberg

THE Department of Primary Industries has confirmed that Lismore's infestation of Yellow Crazy Ants has spread.

First sighted on a tree in the Lismore Quad last week, a colony of the harmful pests has since expanded into the Lismore CBD, according to NSW DPI regulatory officer Katherine Goulding.

"From our survey last Thursday, we have found them in trees and gardens all along the city blocks which are situated along Keen St,”she said.

Baiting to eradicate the infestation is now scheduled to commence next week.

Last week Ms Goulding said the DPI was really concerned about the pest.

"The ants are around 8mm long with long antennae an an erratic gait, and a distinct yellow colour, hence their name,” she said.

"Everyone needs to be alert and contact DPI if they come across them.”

The ants are listed as one of the world's 10 worst invasive species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

It is a restricted tramp ant under the Biosecurity Act 2014.

The insects typically colonise moist, shady, disturbed habitats such as rainforest margins/gaps and agricultural land, particularly agroforestry.

They have the potential to destroy local fauna and impact adversely on farmers' crops.