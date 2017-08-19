Lismore's central park misses out on funding

LISMORE PARK: Plans for the $21.5 million plan for Lismore's own 'central park'.

LISMORE City Council's plan to build a $21 million regional park in the middle of town has missed out on funding from the NSW Government's latest round of infrastructure grants.

Undeterred, the council put out a tender for a private consultant to prepare an updated masterplan for the site.

The current vision for the park includes a water playground, youth plaza, pedestrian boulevard, space for public markets, and an events precinct with a stage, cafe and adventure playground.

The park is viewed as a way to "activate” the city's major green space between the CBD and Lismore Shopping Square as well as other key landmarks such as the Lismore Regional Gallery and Oakes Oval.

The council had applied for $9.8 million under Round One of the Restart NSW program Regional Growth - Environment and Tourism Fund.

Unfortunately it was unsuccessful in the latest round although more funding will become available next year.

Tony Duffy, the council's manager of major recreation and cultural facilities, said it was disappointing the park missed out but would continue to pursue funding from other State and Federal sources.

"Our status as a regional city has been recognised in the North Coast Regional Plan and this destination park would provide a unique regional feature to attract tourists and visitors,” Mr Duffy said.

"It would also provide a wonderful central green space for local residents and activate the centre of Lismore, connecting the CBD and Lismore Shopping Square, boosting our economy and improving city safety.

"We have recently gone out to tender for a consultant to undertake Lismore Park master planning, which includes detailed designs for all major elements of the park to ensure they are shovel-ready.

"This will allow us to broaden the scope of where we can apply for grant funding, as different elements of the park could attract funding from different regional funds.

"We are confident that with detailed design plans and ongoing efforts by staff, we will be successful in obtaining funding for the project.”

To date the council has spent $56,400 on the park's planning and design.

The original master plan for the park estimated it would create 186 direct jobs in the tourism sector and 77 jobs during construction.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said the park would be a "massive boost” for the city and a boon for local residents.