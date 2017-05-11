Lismore's body building blokes muscle into competition

MUSCLING IN: Lismore bodybuilders Matt Davey (2nd from left) placed 2nd and Brad Drysdale (4th from left) placed 3rd in the first timers division at the ICN rookie event in Brisbane on May 7, 2017.

EVERY serious athlete knows the discipline which comes with achieving the fitness level their sport requires.

But few go to the extremes of body building which requires intense gym work-outs, rigorous cardio training and strict nutritional intake.

But on Sunday two Lismore athletes, Brad Drysdale, 34, and Matt Davy, 23, have taken up the challenge, and with the support of their coach Kevin Fricke, took four placings between them at the ICN rookie bodybuilding show at Sleeman Sports Centre in Brisbane.

He said it took a lot of focus and commitment over the past four months to attain the desired fitness and muscle definition.

Mr Drysdale was placed 3rd in first timers division and 4th in U75kg division, while Mr Davy placed 2nd in first timers division and 3rd in the U75kg division.

"For the last 16 weeks Brad and Matt have spent their time following a strict routine of training and nutrition,” he said.

Mr Fricke said he was thrilled the athletes stuck to the training and were rewarded with strong placings.

"These hours have been spent.

"Their plans are very varied, but they were doing daily gym work, whether it was weights, cardio, high-intensity training and the sauna,” he said.

”Restrictions on carbohydrates at certain points (meant) getting to those lean body fat extremities isn't an easy task (but) these two really just did the program as planned and the results show in there placings.”