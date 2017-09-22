Lismore's BMX track reopens in time for holidays

Nisbitt BMS track has is once again open after a month of maintenance was completed by Lismore City Council

AFTER a long month of gruelling maintenance, Nesbitt Park's BMX track has officially reopened and just in time for school holidays.

Lismore City Council's Civic Pride Coordinator, Marcus Ellison, said servicing of the park took longer than usual due extreme dry conditions and motorbikes using the track.

"This year when we went to go do it, we had some dramas because of how dry it has been,” Mr Ellison said.

"We had to spend a bit of time irrigating the track to make sure there is enough moisture in it to compact it properly.

"One of the other things we identified as a reason why it was in worse condition than it should of been, was people riding motorbikes on it.

"If people ride motorbikes on it, it is going to wear out quicker, so that was part of the problem.”

Mr Ellison said it was also a safety issue if people on motorbikes were using the BMX track.

"We need to try and manage it so that the facility is open, available and safe for kids to use,” he said.

Maintenance of the track included a reshaping of damaged berms, improved drainage and reseal of the track's surface.

"We are really pleased it is open again and hopefully we will see lots of the local kids cycling and enjoying it,” Mr Ellison said.

"We didn't really want to close it, we are looking at options how we can maybe modify it to make sure it is a bit more resistant to weather and potentially a better facility.”

Council asks the community not to use the track when wet and to keep motorbikes off.

"I have seen a few posts on social media people wanting some sort of motorbike facility,” Mr Ellison said.

"What we suggest is that people contact council letting them know that's what they want.”