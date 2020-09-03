Menu
The 25th anniversary of the Lismore Lantern Parade.
News

Lismore's beloved lantern parade in jeopardy

Rebecca Lollback
by
3rd Sep 2020 7:30 AM

THE future of Lismore's iconic lantern parade is uncertain, and now the not-for-profit organisation is pleading with the community to help.

LightnUp has launched a fundraiser on GiveNow.

Posting on the page, Jyllie Jackson wrote: "In 2019 we celebrated our 25th anniversary and then COVID-19 hit.

"Like many community arts organisations we have been severely impacted by this devastating pandemic - we have had to cancel gigs, workshops, events, festivals and of course our wonderful signature event the Lismore Lantern Parade planned for 20th June 2020 that had to be postponed.

"Pivoting was not enough, we pirouetted!

"We stayed true to our vision to 'lightntheheart' of communities across the globe.

"Right now, with the ongoing uncertainty of this pandemic, we need to keep the workshop open, so that this wonderful community resource is not lost forever.

"We need to raise $40,000 to keep us going to March next year.

"If a lot of people give a little, we will get there."

Ms Jackons said they money will be used to help with mortgage repayments and bills, critical building maintenance, support three part-time workers, support 26-plus regular volunteers and "help us survive so we can be there for our community on the other side".

To donate, visit the website, or phone Ms Jackson on 0412732102.

Lismore Northern Star

