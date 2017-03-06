Lismore Women's Festival: What's on this week

Yoga is one activity on the program for the festival.

Ongoing Events

Femme - Women Who Inspire Photography Exhibition

Now until March 12 at Fox Photo Den Studio, 34 Union St, South Lismore

Fox Photo Den celebrates with an exhibition of environmental portraits of local women who inspire; to be better, to do better. An exhibition of women who make your hearts glow and your faces grin. Gallery open for the week of the Lismore Women's Festival.

Time: 10am - 4pm Thurs and Fri, 10am-2pm weekends

Cost: Free

Info: hello@natsky.com.au

'Woman - In All Her Forms' art exhibition

Now until March 20 at the Serpentine Community Gallery, 17 Bridge Street, North Lismore.

10% of all sales will be donated to the Lismore Womens & Children's Refuge

10am-4pm weekdays, 10am-2pm weekends. Free.

www.serpentinearts.org

Curves Open House Free Trials

Now until March 12 at Curves, 2/155 Keen Street Lismore

Curves will be open to Festival attendees and their friends and family for free introductory workout trials for the duration of the Festival. The Curves workout is half an hour, however we will require you to undertake a basic health assessment before commencement, so allow an extra 15 minutes the first day. We are open for 3 sessions per day 6 to 10:30am, 12 to 2pm, and 4 to 7pm.

Booking essential, Ph: 66 222 538

Monday March 6:

Community Reiki Event together with Rivergem Readings & Reiki

12pm - 2pm

Studies show that Reiki lowers stress, relieves pain and improves mood. Reiki is helpful during life transitions (including death), to aid recovery from illness or surgery, to induce relaxation and a meditative-like state, and to generally support personal growth and healing. Arrive between 10-11am and receive a free 15 min Reiki Treatment (Limited spots)

At the Yemaya Centre for Reiki & Wellbeing 115 Keen Street, Lismore

Gold coin donation

Bring printed photos or special items connected to any person, animal, the earth or a situation in need of comfort and healing - including yourself!

Woman! Reclaim Your Power Around Money

7pm - 9pm

Michelle Walker is passionate about helping women clear their blocks to prosperity and living powerfully and creating a life doing what they love. In this hands-on workshop, participants:

1. Learn the 5 signs they have given their power away around money

2. Discover the biggest cost of being vague around money - in dollars as well as what really matters to you in life;

3. Get a copy of her 'Expense Eliminating' checklists and 'Dream Calculator; worksheet to make taking back their power around money easy, energising and fun!

At the YWCA NSW, 101a Rous Road, Goonellabah

Gold coin donation

Bookings essential - email michelle@michellewalker.com.au

Tuesday March 7:

Connecting Women Art Therapy

9.15am-12.30pm at the Lismore Women's Health & Resource Centre, 60 Uralba Street Lismore.

A supportive and nurturing space for you to connect with your inner self, with other women and the community. Finding strength and empowerment.

Facilitator: Grania

$2 morning tea

Bookings essential - email womenshealth@norwacs.org.au or phone 6621 9800

Aboriginal Women's Pampering Day

10am-3pm at the YWCA NSW, 101A Rous Rd Goonellabah

All women from the Aboriginal community are invited to join us for free and fun day of art, craft, conversation, massage and connections over lunch. Activities run for children under school age.

Free

Open to all Aboriginal women and their children (children's activities available)

Healing Crystal Jewellery

1pm-3pm at 23 Newbridge St, South Lismore.

Join this a creative workshop discovering the healing power of Crystals. You will create your own piece of crystal and sterling silver jewellery charged with the energy of intentions to support you in your life. Includes a sterling silver charm.

$125 incl all materials

Bookings essential: Heather 0427 202 899 heatherfeatherdesigns.com/workshops

Tea Cosy Making Workshop

Tuesday 7th and Thursday 9th March 1.30pm-3.30pm (2 day W'shop) at Lismore Library, 110 Magellan Street Lismore.

Tea cosies are making a comeback. These bold stylish new Cosies know exactly what they have to bring to the table. A lovely or interesting tea cosy can not only keep your teapot warm but bring cheer and glamour to your table land and gladden the hearts, lift the spirits and delight the senses of all who gather at your table. Come along and create a tea cosy in two x 2hour classes. Even beginner knitters will be able to master these simple but elegant designs

$10-$15 Materials

For more information phone Wendy on 0401 171 581

Styling You Mini Hair & Makeup Sessions

4pm - 8pm at Winks Hairdressing Salon, 6-18 Carrington Street, Lismore

Are you looking to freshen up your look, or simply want to refine your style so that you can leave the house looking fabulous under 10 minutes? Feel like a VIP for a night with these 'how to' mini styling sessions tailored just for you. Don't miss this opportunity to ignite your inner sparkle ... PLUS there will be many great give-a-ways and fantastic offers on the night too. These will be ndividual ½ hr spots for each participant

Free

Bookings essential: 6622 4388

Mechanical Empowerment Workshop For Women

5.30pm-7.30pm at Quayside Motors Lismore, 2 Bruxner Hwy, South Lismore

Educational workshop session specifically for females! This fun, hands on evening will have you checking oil levels, changing tyres, jump-starting vehicles and checking and correcting tyre pressures all in a friendly, supportive environment. You'll walk out with more confidence and enjoy less stress when it comes to your motor vehicle

Free

Booking essential - phone 02 6620 1100

Herstory: Stories Of Resilience And Resistance

5.30pm-9pm at the CWA Hall, Spinks Park, Lismore.

Local lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer women come together to share experiences and wisdom about wellbeing, change and community on the eve of International Women's Day. Join the conversation as we hear stories of resilience and resistance, share food together and listen to live music.

Free

For more information, contact Edda on 6622 1555 or elampis@acon.org.au

Please bring a plate and an item for the Show'N'Tell portion of the evening that shares your own story of resistance and resilience

Wednesday March 8:

Women's Rise & Shine Kundalini Yoga Class

6.30am - 7.45am at the Inner Light Centre, 131 Keen St, Lismore

Rise and shine with a special International Women's Day Kundalini Yoga class to start the day of celebrating the strength and achievements of women. This class will focus on creating space and establishing your boundaries. A great way to start the day! This will be a 'by donation' class to cover expenses, with any extra funds raised to be donated to a local women's support service/group.

Cost: By donation

Bookings: sirishaktiyoga2@gmail.com or 0431 094 483

Screen Printing Creations

10am-2pm at 1 Norris Street, Lismore.

A day of creativity! Stencil Screen-printing. A fun and quick introduction to screen-printing! Most of the skills you will learn can be easily replicated at home, using minimal tools, supplies and equipment. Using hand cut stencils participants will print their own custom tote bag and poster, and learn about the basics of screen-printing. You will gain confidence in creating an image suitable for making into a stencil, cut the stencil and learn about selecting inks and screens, squeegee handling and curing the print and leave with your own hand-printed tote bag and poster! Limited to 10 places.

$60p/p inc materials and morning tea

Bookings essential: info@lismoreartspace.net.au, 0424 929 393

Mum's Yoga

9.30am - 10.30am at Dynamic Yoga Rainbow Region, 142 Keen St, Lismore

Bring the little one to class. We will create a safe, healing space of love & joy while strengthening, stretching and toning the body. Laura Shaz is a hatha yoga teacher, massage therapist, certified mediator & facilitator, Ayurvedic lifestyle consultant and mum. She incorporates meditation, breathing techniques, yoga positions, relaxation techniques and mindful communication/awareness into her classes. The little ones chill out and play in this air of stillness and well-being while the mums can go inward. She also includes components of touch and massage to clients if desired.

$15

For more information, call 0415 533 311

Bring a towel, blanket for bub, toy for little one Dynamic Yoga Rainbow Region Bring little darlings to a class.

Sacred Sound Meditation With Crystal Bowls

10.30am-11.30am at Lismore Workers Club, Keen Street, Lismore

Experience feelings of peace and deep relaxation as you let go and unwind to the pure ethereal tones of quartz crystal singing bowls, an angelic sacred sound journey that provides all the benefits of meditation, without meditating. The crystal bowls are best experienced lying down although you can sit in a chair if that is more comfortable. It is a completely passive experience of receiving sound as medicine. Join me for this gentle sound bath of pure healing energy. Please arrive 5-10 mins early. No meditation experience necessary.

Free

More information contact Emma 0422 807 595

NOTE: All - children welcome if they can remain quiet

Bring: Yoga mat/something to lie on, small cushion (optional), light blanket if cool, water

Taking Care Of Your Heart And Health

11am - 1pm at Lismore Women's Health & Resource Centre 60 Uralba Street Lismore

Learn about the signs and symptoms of heart attack which are very different in women compared to men. Gain insight to change your current health status to reduce the risk of future heart problems. Speak to health professionals about supports to help you reach your health goals. Have your blood cholesterol and blood pressure checked. Enjoy meeting in a women friendly environment. There is also the opportunity for a short private consultation with either Nerida on quit smoking or Andrea on any questions regarding women's health. Drop in and enjoy light refreshments and a chat.

Free

Phone: 6621 9800

International Women's Day Luncheon 'Be Bold to Change'

11.30am - 2.30pm at Lismore Workers Club, Keen Street Lismore.

Join us for lunch to celebrate women and their achievements with special guest speakers:

Anna Bligh AC - former Queensland Premier

Major Sana Fenandez - former helicopter pilot in Afghanistan

MC: Joanne Shoebridge - ABC Radio presenter

$60

Tickets available from The Professionals, Lismore and Patch & Taylor Real Estate, Lismore

Working Wonder Women Aka WWW

1.40pm-3.10pm at Richmond River High Campus, Lake Street, North Lismore

In celebration of International Women's Day this event offers local high school students an opportunity to learn from, appreciate and celebrate women and the qualities they bring to the workplace. There will be a Q&A panel of local professional women and Anna Bligh (Past Premier of Queensland and CEO of YWCA) sharing their experience of work life, what has supported them and challenges they have faced. Presenters and students will work together to offer women a supportive path forward.

Free

More information: info@lismorewomensfestival.org

International Women's Day Celebration

2pm at Lismore Women's Health & Resource Centre, 60 Uralba Street Lismore

Join us to celebrate International Women's Day with light refreshments and a Women's Film

Free

Bookings were to be received by Thursday March 3 at womenshealth@norwacs.org.au

Free Posture Assessment

2pm-4pm at Dynamic Yoga Rainbow Region, 142 Keen St, Lismore

Understand more about how you stand, sit and move and learn some simple techniques to help correct common misalignments.

Free

Bookings: 0428239019, www.dynamicyoga.co

Bring: Comfy or loose clothes water bottle

Song Circle Sing From The Heart, Kickstart Your Brain, Have Fun

3pm - 4.30pm at the RED Inc Courtyard, 87 Magellan Street, Lismore

Join our Red Inc. singing circle. Singing is about enjoying the gift of our voices and sharing it with others. Voice is the language of our hearts. It's how we express ourselves and it's very important to our mental, physical and social well-being. Circle singing is one of the most distinctive ways of creating music and is a tradition in many cultures that dates back centuries to tribal gatherings. It was and is still a way to come together in community.

Cost: By donation

Info: Gisela Hartke, gisela.hartke@redinc.org.au, 6622 3400

Restorative Yoga

4pm - 4.30pm at Dynamic Yoga Rainbow Region, 142 Keen St, Lismore

Relax and rejuvenate in a 30 minute, drop in gentle restorative yoga session where you learn to let go and find time for yourself.

Free

Bookings: 0428239019, www.dynamicyoga.co

Bring: Comfy or loose clothes water bottle

Nimbin Women's Dinner & Nimbin Comedy Gala

Opens 6.30pm, Show 8pm. At Nimbin Town Hall.

Join the 14th annual dinner celebrating International Womens Day, Nimbin style. Yummy food by Truffula Seeds Café, starring Fiona O'Loughlin

$30 includes entry and dinner ($25 concession)

Bookings via NNIC, 71 Cullen Street, Nimbin - Phone: 6689 1692

The Ironing Maidens

6pm at Clean & Green Laundromat. 50 Terania St, North Lismore.

"The Ironing Maidens" is a multi-media, eclectic electronic arts piece that is resonant, relevant and thought provoking. Using unconventional gestural controllers and hacked hardware this explorative piece travels through gender roles, queer and women's issues and technology.

Cost: By donation

Open to anyone who identifies as a woman or supports women

Lady-Oke at The Northern

7.30pm at The Northern, 50 Terania Street, South Lismore

From the folks who brought you Queeraoke, roll up for another night behind the mic! This International Women's Day, everybody's welcome to this inclusive celebration of female artists. Warm up your vocal chords and head down for a relaxed, fun evening of diverse musical fabulousness. The bar will be open with International Women's Day booze specials (kitchen closes at 8). Can't wait to see you there!

Cost: $5

Thursday March 9:

Mate Violence Prevention Workshop

9am - 12.30pm at the Ngah Meeting Room, Northern Rivers Community Legal Centre, Level 1, 16 Carrington St, Lismore.

Become an Empowered Bystander to Confront, Interrupt, and Prevent Violence Developed by the Griffith University's Violence Prevention and Research Program, MATE is an evidence based violence prevention program that uses a bystander approach to facilitate change. The bystander approach to violence prevention views all individuals not as potential victims or perpetrators, but as empowered bystanders who can recognise and confront abuse. The workshops are highly interactive, discussion-based and dynamic, and encompass realistic scenarios in which participants can develop their skills as effective bystanders.

Free

Bookings essential: vpn@clc.net.au, 6621 1044 or 0425 214 903

Open to people aged 15 and over

Inspiration, collaboration and creative shenanigans!

9.30am - 2.30pm at Real Artworks - Seespace 23 Newbridge Street, Lismore

Join well known artist Philippa Leader in a fun supportive environment. Unleash your creativity to create your own set of inspiration cards and meet like-minded creative souls! Lunch and materials provided

$10 inc materials and lunch

Bookings essential: sunita@realartworks.org, 0428 076 703

Connecting Women

10am-12.30pm at Lismore Women's Health and Resource Centre, 60 Uralba Street Lismore

Join our women's space to support and nurture yourself using yoga and mindfulness.

$2 morning tea

66219800

Facilitator: Krsna

Fun, fit & fab! Fitness bootcamp for women (second class)

12-1pm at Lismore Scout Hall, 188 Magellan Street, Lismore

An hour of power for all women sure to get the booty working, the heart racing and too many laughs to count. All shapes, sizes and abilities welcome to this fun, kick ass boot camp

Gold coin to cover costs

Bookings: phone Kate 0424 196 060

Bring: Towel and water

Women's Legal, Tenancy & Financial Empowerment Workshop

1pm-3.30pm at Ngah Meeting Room, Northern Rivers Community Legal Centre, Level 1, 16 Carrington St, Lismore

Learn about your legal rights when it comes to children, family, property & your safety and gain some tips for your financial wellbeing in five, short, 30 min workshops:

1. How family violence informs parenting arrangements in family law;

2. How to navigate involvement with FACS;

3. Divorce and property applications: What you need to know to navigate the process and get a fair outcome;

4. Your tenancy rights: What you need to know to advocate for you and your family's housing security; and

5. Tips for financial wellbeing: Simple strategies for achieving financial independence and empowerment

Free

Bookings: hayley.foster@clc.net.au, 6621 1044 or 0425 214 903

Mariam's Day Muslim And Non-Muslim Women Talking

1pm for 1.30 - 5pm at Anglican Hall, 10 Zadoc Street, Lismore

Weaving Traditions and Lives together THEME: Gender Relationships Come along to this special event joining Muslim and non-Muslim together in conversation and connection. Listen to a panel of amazing women:

. Dr Nora Amath

. Dr Zuelyha Keskin

. Rashida Joseph

. Jenny Dowell

. Lavender (Kate Lavender)

and join in the round table conversations.

Free

Bee Inventive (Flow™ Hive)

4pm-6pm at The Clubhouse Ground floor of the Conservatorium of Music 152 Keen St - Lismore

Bee Inventive! A picture tells a thousand words! Join filmmaker and producer Mirabai to learn the skills and tricks to edit your own footage and make a short video! Hosted by The Clubhouse Where Technology Meets Imagination, a FREE afterschool Tech Space for 12 - 18 year olds. Are you passionate about creative technologies? Are you curious about creative technologies? Visit today, open Monday to Friday 3.30 - 6.00pm

Free

Bookings: Dusty 0428 599 157

Brings: Girls aged 12 - 18years

Innovators And Change Makers Inspiring Women In Health

5.30pm-8pm at the University Centre for Rural Health, 'University House' entrance, 61 Uralba St, Lismore.

An interactive and engaging workshop for anyone with a strong interest in health. Come along to hear how Susan Nancarrow and Emma Walke have made change happen within their career in Health. Afterwards, Alex Grantham will facilitate a Make Change Happen workshop so your ideas can turn into action. Get inspired. Wine and canapés served on arrival. Light meal served after the workshop.

$10 entry fee will be donated to Bunjum Aboriginal Corporations' Changing Ways program and used to support Aboriginal women escaping Domestic Violence.

Bookings: https://innovatorsandchangemakers.eventbrite.com.au RSVP by March 7

Everyone with a strong interest in Health is invited

Big Girl's Blouse

7.30pm at The Tatts Hotel, 108 Keen St Lismore

An eclectic evening of music by awesome women musicians including Infinite Rhythm, Danceel and the feels, and Vallhala Lights!

$10 door fee

Friday March 10:

Meet The Authors And Be Inspired

10am-11am at Lismore Library, 110 Magellan Street, Lismore

Join local female author Pat Clift who will talk about her life and the books she has published. Living Book Aunty Thelma will also be present and will be available for discussion. Other books written by Women of this period will be on display

Free

Info: 6621 2464

Learning To Love Yourself

10am-11am at the Cedar Room, Northern Rivers Community Gateway, 76 Carrington Street, Lismore

Join Natalie McKenzie in an inspiring session supporting women to focus on: . putting themselves and their own needs and wants as a priority in their own lives; and . the importance of self-love and self-care and the rewards of this for themselves and others in their life.

Free

Bookings essential: 6621 7397

Creative Jewellery Making

10am-12pm at 23 Newbridge St, South Lismore

In this Workshop you will design and make jewellery based on your unique personal style using European glass beads. The design process brings out self expression, creating pieces of beautiful jewellery that represent what inspires you in the world and your life experiences.

$82.50 incl all materials

Bookings essential. Heather 0427 202 899 heatherfeatherdesigns.com/workshops

Women In Harmony Vocal Workshop

10am-12pm at Northern Rivers Conservatorium, Keen Street, Lismore

There is profound connection, as well as great fun and silliness to be had when a bunch of women get together to share the highs and lows of life through song. Come and experience the uplifting, healing power of singing with other women in this two hour experiential workshop. Guided by expert singing facilitator Imogen Wolf, before you know it you'll be singing simple songs from around the world in beautiful harmony. No experience or music reading necessary

$20

Bookings: admin@nrcac.edu.au, Ph 6621 2266

Finding Your Core Physical And Energetic Empowerment For Women

11am-12pm at Yemaya Centre (opposite Fundies), 115 Keen St, Lismore

Join Martha Regnault, Yogalates teacher, in physical and energetic techniques to connect with the core. A direct way to strengthen and relax the foundations of body and mind

Gold Coin donation

Bookings essential: 0447 669 679

Woman - In All Her Forms Opening Night

6pm-9pm at Serpentine Community Gallery, 17 Bridge St, North Lismore

Join us at Lismore's community gallery for a celebration event to open the Woman's art exhibition with live music, refreshments, food and art. Gallery open throughout the week of the Women's Festival March 5-12

Free

http://www.serpentinearts.org

Bring: Feel free to contribute to the food table and BYO cup to reduce waste

Listening To Wom*n In All Her Forms

7.30pm-8pm at the Serpentine Community Gallery, 17 Bridge St, North Lismore

Come to Serpentine Gallery for the Woman - In All Her Forms exhibition opening and get a treat for your ears as well as your eyes. Talented musicians will serenade you with contemporary classical music written by wom*n. This music has a rich but little-known and continuing heritage of wom*n composers. The concert celebrates these wom*n and brings their music to your ears, with a focus on living Australian wom*n composers, including pieces by locals Lisa Cameron and Naima Fine. Come along, stretch your mind, and surprise yourself with the diverse and vivid palette of sounds in new classical music by wom*n.

Donations will go towards musician's expenses and the Lismore Women and Children's Refuge

Bring: Cushion to sit on. Limited seating available for those most in need.

Saturday March 11:

Fun, fit & fab! Fitness bootcamp for women

9am-10am at Lismore Scout Hall, 188 Magellan Street, Lismore

An hour of power for all women sure to get the booty working, the heart racing and too many laughs to count. All shapes, sizes and abilities welcome to this fun, kick ass boot camp

Cost: Gold coin to cover costs

Bookings: Phone Kate 0424 196 060

Bring: Towel and water

Japanese Origami And Calligraphy

9am-12pm at Lismore Library, 110 Magellan St, Lismore

Join local Women artists and create beautiful and inspiring pieces of origami!

Free

Info: 6621 2464

Learn "Salute To The Sun" (Surya Namaskar) Yoga

11.30am-12.15pm behind the Northern Rivers Conservatorium 152 Keen Street, Lismore (Fine weather) or Dynamic Yoga Studio, 42 Keen St, Lismore (wet weather)

There are many ways to perform a 'Salute to the Sun' depending on your level of ability. Learn this easy sequence of mindful, breath connected yoga postures in a way that is right for your body and energy level. Put into practice your new found skills in the 108 Salutes to the Sun event after the workshop.

Free

Bookings: Liina 0478 155 114, www.dynamicyoga.co

Bring: Comfy or loose clothes water bottle

108 Salutes To The Sun

12.15pm-1.15pm behind the Northern Rivers Conservatorium 152 Keen Street, Lismore (Fine weather) or Dynamic Yoga Studio, 42 Keen St, Lismore (wet weather)

Challenge yourself with a movement meditation of 108 Salutes to the Sun as part of the Femme Finale. Connect with your body, mind and spirit as you flow through this mindful sequence of asanas and gain strength, flexibility and focus. Put into practice your new found skills from the 'Salutes' workshop this morning. Join for the whole 108, or whatever you can manage.

Free

Bookings: Liina 0478 155 114 , www.dynamicyoga.co BRING Comfy or loose clothes water bottle

A celebration of femme!!

12pm - 4pm at Northern Rivers Conservatorium grounds, Keen Street, Lismore

A celebration and consolidation of the first annual Lismore Women's Festival. Join us for music, food, workshops and more on the grounds of the Conservatorium.

Gold coin donation

Info: sunita@realartworks.org, Ph 0428 076 703

Women In Funk And Soul Funk Force River FM Lismore's Community Radio

2-4pm

Set your radio dial to 92.9 FM and join Cynthia to celebrate Lismore Women's Festival with 2 hours of seriously soulful sisters.

Afternoon Delight - LGBTI Seniors Movie Matinee And Tea Party

2pm-5.30pm at Birch Carroll & Coyle Crn Keen & Zodac Street, Lismore

A free movie matinee & social event for LGBTI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex) seniors and friends. Join us for the screening of Grandma, with short films Curmudgeons; A Lifetime of Making Change; and Where We Are Now, followed by an afternoon tea, socialising and access to community health information. Grandma is a heartfelt and breezy family comedy telling the story of three generations of women and how they interact with each other. Gay icon Lily Tomlin is joined by a diverse and immensely talented cast: featuring Marcia Gay Harden, Laverne Cox, and Sam Elliott.

Cost: Free or gold coin donation

Bookings essential: 6622 1555, call Sioux to reserve

Open to LGBTI seniors, their friends, allies & the LGBTI community

www.lismorewomensfestival.org