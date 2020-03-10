Menu
From Left: Councillor Elly Bird, Mieke Bell, Sally Butchers, Councillor Vanessa Ekins, Jyllie Jackson and Councillor Darlene Cook.
News

Lismore women recognised for amazing community work

Adam Daunt
By
10th Mar 2020 9:00 AM


LISMORE City Council has honoured five women for their contributions to the community as part of the Lismore Women’s Festival to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The awards recognised the women for contributions to different aspects of the community including the arts, business, health, volunteering, sport and economic growth.

Lyn Larsen was awarded an Order of Australia for her contributions to the cricket community. Larsen captained NSW and Australia over her 15-year career which included winning the 1988 Women’s World Cup. She has been inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame and the Cricket NSW Hall of Fame and served on the SCG Trust.

Dr Sally Butchers was recognised for her work in the health sector of Lismore. Dr Butchers is chairperson of the Rural Section of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons and assists Lismore Base Hospital Theatre Management Committee and the Trauma Committee and the local Breast Screening unit.

Lexie Hurford was recognised for her contribution to economic growth via her work with Hurford Hardwoods. The company is a Northern Rivers timber producer with stores across every Australian capital city and internationally.

Jyllie Jackson founded the Lismore Lantern Festival more than two decades ago. Ms Jackson was recognised for her hard work which has turned the festival professional.

Mieke Bell was recognised for her work as president of the Lismore soup kitchen. Ms Bell has worked with the homeless community for more than 20 years.

Lismore Northern Star

