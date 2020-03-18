Lismore woman’s huge impact on modern cricket

CRICKET CAPTAIN: Lismore's Lyn Larsen captained the Australian Women's Cricket team between 1985 and 1993, including all the way to a World Cup win in 1988. She was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1999 and in 2010 (pictured) into the NSW Cricket Hall of Fame.

SURROUNDED by a raucous crowd in Delhi, Lyn Larsen’s debut in international cricket was a baptism of fire and a world away from Lismore.

Larsen and the Australian women’s team were mobbed in the streets of Delhi, but as they returned to Australia, no one batted an eyelid, leaving Australian wicketkeeper Christina Matthews to ask: “Don’t they know we’re famous?”.

Larsen turned 21 on that Indian tour, but by 22, she was captaining her country in a whirlwind ascension.

Larsen’s record as captain is formidable ‒ along with current women’s captain Meg Lanning and former men’s captain Michael Clarke, she is one of only three Australian captains to win the World Cup on home soil.

“It was unexpected … at the time I was only vice-captain of New South Wales so I’d been selected from vice-captain of my state to captain Australia … it was a case of whatever the selectors wanted,” Larsen said.

“In a match against Victoria, it was case of if we won, we’d win the tournament, but if they won, they win the tournament.

“At tea time, the President of the Australian Women’s Cricket Association called me over and invited me to captain the Australia team … in the next session I got bowled and Victoria won.”

Modern cricket is almost incomparable to the game Larsen played for more than a decade.

In Larsen’s time, players paid to play in international fixtures, whereas modern players are renumerated with professional contracts and endorsement deals.

“You’d go on your tour and pay for everything … you’d come home and be invoiced for travel expenses and all costs incurred and you’d pay it,” she said.

Larsen had a role in moving women’s cricket towards professionalism as part of the International Women’s Cricket Council/International Cricket Council 2005 merger committee which bought men’s and women’s cricket under the same governance structure.

“At the time, I was the research officer for the IWCC and there was this massive report that we had to do looking at the structure of women’s cricket around the world and recommending a governance model which merged the two bodies … and it’s really been since that merger that things have opened up for the girls,” Larsen said.