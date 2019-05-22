Lismore woman wins brand new car in Woolworths raffle

ONE lucky Lismore woman has walked away with a brand new car after buying a raffle ticket at Woolworths.

Emily McNamara won the Mazda CX-5 through the Children's Hospital Foundation summer raffle, which raised more than $1 million.

She was one of 10 winners who shared in more than $280,000 worth of prizes.

Woolworths Lismore Square store manager, Karen James, said she was "thrilled” that a local customer won the CX-5.

"We are proud of our continued partnership with the Children's Hospital Foundation, and helping to raise funds for such an important cause is very important to our team members, especially knowing all proceeds will go towards supporting sick children and their families,” she said.

Children's Hospital Foundation chief executive, Rosie Simpson, said the Foundation was grateful for Woolworths' continued support, and that funds raised through the raffle will help the Foundation continue to support sick kids and their families through providing more services and facilities for hospitals around the state.

"The proceeds from the raffle will help us to provide the best care possible for patients and their families, regardless of where they are across Queensland,” Ms Simpson said.

"The support we receive from Woolworths customers and team members is invaluable, and helps us to fund much-needed medical equipment in hospitals across the state, as well as support research into childhood nutrition through the Woolworths Centre for Childhood Nutritional Research.”

Woolworths stores in Queensland and Northern New South Wales have helped the Children's Hospital Foundation raise more than $55 million through their 32-year partnership.