THE scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek. Mitchell Crawley
Crime

Lismore woman to be found not guilty of murder

Hamish Broome
by
23rd Oct 2018 11:40 AM
A LISMORE woman who intentionally rammed a motorcyclist at high speed on the Pacific Highway while suffering paranoid delusions will be found not guilty of murder by way of mental illness, a court has heard.

Supreme Court Justice Des Fagan will formally hand down his decision this afternoon over the January 2016 death of 61-year-old father of three Trevor Moran on the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek.

Justice Fagan told the court this morning it was "fairly obvious" that murder-accused Vanessa Fraser was suffering from mental illness on the morning of January 6 when Mr Moran's life was cruelly taken in an instant.

"Where the evidence really leads to is a finding of not guilty by way reasons of mental illness," he said.

However, under the laws relating to mental health Ms Fraser is likely to be detained in custody until the Mental Health Review Tribunal is satisfied she does not pose a danger to herself or others.

Justice Fagan said she would likely not be officially detained as an offender, but "processes must be followed to protect the community".

The court has heard that Ms Fraser had a history of non-compliance of mental health treatment orders.

Justice Fagan said while a person with Ms Fraser's illness might not manifest regular symptoms of dangerous tendencies, "such a person behind a one tonne piece of steel travelling at 100kmh is lethal".

"That's the very sad reality of such a case," he said.

Justice Fagan said his ruling must ensure that "as far as humanely possible she does not continue to be a risk to the community".

Justice Fagan earlier accepted statements from the family of Mr Moran and said it was clear his untimely death had a "devastating impact" on his loved ones.

Mr Moran's three adult children now in their late 20s and early 30s, were present during yesterday's proceedings. His daughter was in court today.

Justice Fagan said he would give full and detailed reasons for his decision after 2pm.

northern rivers crime supreme court in lismore vanessa fraser
Lismore Northern Star

