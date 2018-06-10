Lismore woman takes out prestigious art prize

A LISMORE artist has been named the first student to win a prestigious Northern Rivers art award.

And her work was now on show after she claimed the top gong in the Border Art Prize.

Trinity Leonard, a visual arts student at TAFE NSW's Lismore campus, claimed first prize in the competition, which was curated by the Tweed Regional Gallery.

The biennial art prize had more than 400 entries from professional and amateur artists this year, and Ms Leonard became the first art student to claim the prize with her portrait, titled Hannah.

The painting's success nabbed Ms Leonard $3000.

"This is the first portrait I have ever entered into a competition,” Ms Leonard said.

"I felt elated to have been selected for such a prestigious prize for a portrait.

"The quality of the art was extremely high, with so much good talent on offer.

"It's been a bit of a roller coaster ride.”

Ms Leonard was studying an Advanced Diploma of Visual Arts and previously completed a Diploma of Visual Arts, both at Lismore's TAFE.

"I am learning so much at TAFE NSW from all the teachers who are practising, successful artists themselves,” she said.

"In addition to the practical skills, I am also learning what it is to be an artist and how to go out on my own.

"Winning an award like this is such a major encouragement and gives me the confidence to continue.”

Second prize of $1500 went to Byron Bay artist Sabrina Simoni for her painting, The Mother.

Fellow Byron artist Jane Buchanan claimed third prize for Flooded Memories, a dress made from floodwater-stained handmade paper, presented as a framed artefact.

Marita Kohl claimed a Shirley Kennedy Award for mixed media work Enchantment, along with Rudiger Wasser's Frank, and Neil Matterson's Into darkness.

The awards were funded by the Tweed Shire Council, Friends of the Gallery and Shirley Kennedy.

The Prize judges also award highly commended awards to Grant Vaughan (wood) Zimmi Forest (plant fibre), Frances Petrou (ceramic), Patrick McMahon (painting) and Jenny Lui Leung (watercolour).

The Border Art Prize is on show over two venues: the Tweed Regional Gallery at 2 Mistral Rd, Murwillumbah South and M | Arts Precinct on Brisbane St, Murwillumbah until Sunday, July 15.