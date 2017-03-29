Lismore woman finds python in her bed

This python was very comfortably asleep in the bed of a Lismore resident before finding a new sleeping place in a tree.

GOLDILOCKS had nothing on this snake which was found sleeping comfortably in the bed of a Lismore resident.

WIRES reported on their Facebook page last week the incident where the woman found a fairly large python curled up on her pillow.

WIRES snake handler Marion said relocating the snake was easy.

"The python was a very easy catch, (it) was curled up fast asleep against the headboard,

"The lady slept on the couch.

"I could tell the snake was very unhappy with the wet ground when I released him as he quickly found a suitable tree and twirled his way up, rested his head on a thin branch and went back to sleep.”

Comments from readers were in sympathy with the woman saying they would have slept in the car or not slept at all.

One suggested she will most likely check her bed from top to bottom every night for the rest of her life before she goes to sleep.