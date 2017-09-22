29°
Lismore woman accused of highway murder to face court

Trevor Moran was 61 when he died.
Hamish Broome
A LISMORE woman charged with murder will be arraigned before the Supreme Court in Sydney in November.

Vanessa Fraser, now 48, is being held on remand in the mental health unit of Silverwater Correctional Centre.

At a brief court mention in Lismore Local Court this week, Fraser's legal representative waived her right to a committal hearing with the matter to proceed directly to trial.

She was ordered to be arraigned before the Supreme Court in Sydney on November 3.

Fraser is to appear via video link for the arraignment.

The Girards Hill woman is accused of the murder of Tweeds Heads man Trevor Moran in a crash at Cudgera Creek on the Pacific Highway on January 6.

Police allege Fraser intentionally allowed her white Ford Falcon to collide with Mr Moran's motorcycle.

The father of three died at the scene, while Fraser was uninjured.

After a police investigation she was arrested and charged on January 27.

northern rivers crime trevor moran vanessa fraser

