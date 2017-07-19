Lismore woman accused of highway murder remains in custody

The scene of the fatal crash on the Pacific Highway near the Cudgera Creek Road off ramp over which Lismore woman Vanessa Fraser was later charged with murder.

A BRIEF of evidence has been completed in the case against a Lismore woman charged with the driving murder of a Tweed Heads man earlier this year.

Vanessa Fraser, 47, was excused from appearing via video link from Silverwater jail in Sydney when her matter was mentioned in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Fraser's solicitor Rachel Thomas told the court she planned to lodge an application for witnesses to appear at Fraser's committal hearing in the Local Court.

Ms Thomas told the court the brief of evidence was only lodged on Monday this week.

Fraser is expected to be committed for trial or sentence when she next appears in court.

The Girards Hill woman is accused of the murder of Tweeds Heads man Trevor Moran in a crash at Cudgera Creek on the Pacific Highway on January 6.

Police allege Fraser intentionally allowed her white Ford Falcon to collide with Mr Moran's motorcycle.

The father of three died at the scene, while Fraser was uninjured.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the matter to August 22 where it is expected a committal date will be scheduled.

Fraser remains in custody.