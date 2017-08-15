26°
Lismore will turn into a Neon Garden this NYE

Javier Encalada
| 15th Aug 2017 7:00 AM
FUN: The main space at the Tropical Fruits New Year's Party 2015/2016.
NEON Gardens will be the them of Tropical Fruits New Year's festival 2017/2018.

The theme was announced by Tropical Fruits last week, sending thousand across the Northern Rivers, NSW and the country into a frenzy, searching the net for neon-coloured outfits.

Club Manager Hannah Rice-Hayes said the theme is set to offer a number of creative opportunities for organisers and festival goers.

"The theme invites people to come up to Lismore and get lost down a fantastic garden path and finding all sorts of different creatures, mythical and otherwise," she said.

"This year we will welcome people into the garden of fruity delights, where we will illuminate the garden and unlock the gates of a neon wonderland.

"You can come as a neon ranger, a neon fairy, a bio-luminiscent creature, a rose garden, who knows! Anything that glows and shimmers.

"It's going to be lush and 'glowy'."

The Tropical Fruits Parade 2016 officially opens the New Years Festival for the LGTBIQ+ community in the Northern Rivers.
The club manager said themes are important to an event like the tropical fruits New Years Festival.

"First, it helps us remember the event but also gives us an opportunity to explore different topics and different parts of our community and our culture."

"Plus we love a good dress up!" (laughs).

Hannah Rice-Hayes said tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 1.

"Volunteering registrations open on September 1 as well, and volunteering applications are getting increasingly more competitive every year, so we encourage people to apply as early as they can," she said.

"The festival will keep the same structure because it has been working well: we will have the parade on the 29th and a show at NORPA that evening.

"The party will be held on New Year's Eve, plus the Pool Party and the Official Recovery Party on January 1.

"It's our 29th festival this year so we are bringing in new DJs and tossing around some ideas for new music spaces but nothing is set in stone."

The Dome, a new music space dedicated to trans music, will be coming back this year thanks to the support of Sydney's Ruby Dance and positive feedback from punters.

Rice-Hayes said details of the NORPA show and the rest of the details will be unveiled in October, by the time that the printed program is released and the names of the party's DJs are also announced.

Club Manager role up for grabs

The Tropical Fruit team are preparing for Fruitopia on the weekend at the Lismore Showground. Pictured from left are, Hannah Rice-Hayes, Susi St Julian, Jinky Mactal, and Thomas Churchyard. 25th August 2010. CATHY ADAMS
Hannah Rice-Hayes started off at Tropical Fruits as an administrator assistant eight years ago, and has been the club manager for the last four.

She has decided to leave the role to dedicate to other professional endeavours, and is keen to frind the rigth person to manage the club and deliver fantastic events for the Northern Rivers and the LGBITQ community.

Anyone keen to find out more about the role can visit https://tropicalfruits.org.au/

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore new year celebrations northern rivers entertainment northern rivers festivals nye tropical fruits whatson

Local Partners

