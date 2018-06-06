Lismore wedding entrepreneurs embrace same sex marriage

NEW ERA: Briony Livingstone and Diamond Harris were married in Lismore on the weekend.

NEW ERA: Briony Livingstone and Diamond Harris were married in Lismore on the weekend. Contributed

THE local wedding industry has rolled out the red carpet for a same sex couple married in Lismore on the weekend.

Briony Livingstone and Diamond Harris were elated to be finally married on Sunday following the passage of the marriage equality legislation.

They were married on the Lismore riverbank with a traditional Aboriginal smoking ceremony , surrounded by family and friends.

Their reception followed in the Fountain Room at Lismore City Hall.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Perhaps best of all, the couple's wedding was on the 'on the house', thanks to the generosity of the local wedding vendors.

The group of local businesses joined together to provide everything they needed, from photography and decorations, to venue hire, flowers, hair and makeup, dresses, photo booth, signs, and more.

The couple had earlier won a competition to win the free wedding.

Award winning photographer Melle Veronesi, who organised the competition, said she was inspired to celebrate the legalisation of same sex marriage locally.

"I originally decided to give away a wedding photography package as a celebration of legalised same sex marriage in Australia, pure and simple," she said.

"I was excited to be entering into a new era of equality and really wanted to make a big deal of it."

Her sentiments were echoed by the other vendors who were all ecstatic to help make the couple's wedding dream come true.

Decorator Deb Marks said it was a chance for all to show support and inclusion of all wedding couples.