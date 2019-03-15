Lismore vs Ballina promises not comparing apples with apples

TO ME, the true tragedy of election campaigns for all political parties is the loss of their achievements and aspirations in the noise of negative news.

The Northern Star article on March 14, 'Premier scratching for a good story to tell', is a headline based on opinion.

From Tenterfield to Kyogle, Murwillumbah to Lismore and every small community in between, our electorate is strong and contrary to reporting I am proud of the story the NSW Government is telling.

This week Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a re-elected Liberals and Nationals Government will provide $1.5 million for Lismore City Council and Lismore Chamber of Commerce to work together on a project which will stimulate business in the city's CBD.

That's on top of recent announcements that Bexhill Public School will be fully redeveloped, planning will start for a Wildlife Hospital, safety will be improved on Lismore's Dawson Street intersection and Nimbin Road while the region's timber bridges will be overhauled and the Northern NSW Local Health District will see the biggest investment in nurse and doctor numbers in its history.

These are projects Nationals candidate, Austin Curtin, and I have been working with the community to achieve.

Yes Lismore has not had the headline projects seen in Ballina, but let's be honest The Northern Star isn't comparing apples with apples.

For eight years I have represented this electorate in government, delivering new and upgraded health facilities including the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment, freight routes, flood mitigation projects and sports fields which will drive jobs into the future.

For four years Ballina electorate has had a Greens MP on the cross bench, who has delivered little for the community, obviously creating an extensive project backlog.

I make no apologies for the fact this government has delivered for our community nor do I apologise if these facts don't fit the negative narrative some wish to peddle.

The truth is our story is one of resilience against natural disaster, ambition to grow jobs and hope our region continues to be a place where our children have access to services which allows them to achieve their dreams.

This is the story I am proud to have been a part of and on Austin Curtin will continue to tell if elected on March 23.

Thomas George,

Member for Lismore.