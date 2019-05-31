Lismore votes: Restore Lake Pool

SAVE THE POOL: IN an online survey, Northern Star readers voted overwhelmingly to save the Lismore Lake Pool which has been closed since 2011.

SAVE THE POOL: IN an online survey, Northern Star readers voted overwhelmingly to save the Lismore Lake Pool which has been closed since 2011. Cathy Adams

OUR readers have overwhelming voted "yes” in an online survey about whether the council should save Lismore Lake Pool.

An online survey conducted by The Northern Star this week had 575 people respond, with 84 per cent or 485 people voting to save the once-popular swimming spot.

While 15 per cent or 75 people voted against the pool being saved, the rest said they did not care either way.

And the Lismore community took to social media to voice their support for their elected local government representatives to bring back the Lismore Lake Pool to its former glory.

On Facebook, Grant-Kimmy Smith posted: "YES... what an opportunity to beautify that entrance into Lismore, that area looks so industrial and uninviting as it is. Add a park with play equipment and bbq area.”.

Melanie Smith said: "I don't even live there anymore and I support it being open again!”

Shar Rebecca White simply posted: "God yes!”

Helen Robinson posted: "There were are number of reasons put forward for closing the pool but the community has always felt it was to force people to use the new pool in Goonellabah. That hasn't worked and the centre up there continues to cost a huge amount of money”.

Cr Darlene Cook posted that she had sought a solution to making the pool's refurbishment a reality.

"Mr (Big) Rob and I worked with other members of the community and councillors to see if there was a feasible way to restore the pool at a lesser cost than the original Planit Engineering report,” she said.

"Unfortunately this was not successful and council declined to continue resourcing that committee. I advocated that the community and interested people could continue to work to find a solution (but) unfortunately there does not appear to be any will in the community to do so, other than keyboard commentary.”

Chantel Payne posted: "Maybe we could do a go fund me page lol”.

Barbara Wright said: "12 years ago when I first came here, it was used by so many young kids. I thought it was a fabulous place to go to”.