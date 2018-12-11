Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEDICATED: Keen Street Vet Clinic Veterinarian Daryl Deeley started working in Lismore in December 1983.
DEDICATED: Keen Street Vet Clinic Veterinarian Daryl Deeley started working in Lismore in December 1983. Marc Stapelberg
News

Lismore vet's 'challenging, emotional' 35-year career

Jacqueline Munro
by
10th Dec 2018 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"NOT everybody wakes up everyday being able to say that it's a pleasure to go to work, but that's how it's been for 35 years.”

Lismore veterinarian Daryl Deeley has recently celebrated a huge career milestone, celebrating his 35-year anniversary of practising veterinary medicine, and said he still loves his job.

The Murdoch University graduate took a job at Keen Street Veterinary Clinic under then-owner Jack Frogley, with the plan to work at the clinic for a year before travelling overseas.

But those plans changed after six months, when he met the the woman who would become his wife, and he decided to stay in Lismore.

He said it was the "best move of my entire life”.

Mr Deeley said he was very lucky to work with "good mentor” Jack Frogley.

"The most important focus of being a vet should be the animals,” Mr Deeley said.

"But there is also the whole aspect of dealing with the families. These animals are more than just pets, they're important parts of people's lives.”

Over 35 years, Mr Deeley said there have been plenty of changes in veterinary medicine, but he said the biggest change had been the technology.

Mr Deeley said his clinic has been fortunate to have access to the most up-to-date technologies, such as x-ray and ultrasound machines, as well as surgical equipment.

He said the hardest part of his job was watching families saying goodbye to their pets.

"When these important family members come to the end of their life and you have to be there to support the families in one of the hardest moments of their lives. It's a very emotional job,” he said.

"That's the thing about being a vet. Although 99 per cent of the time you are helping animals, there's that small percentage of time that you can't.

.

"It's a challenging job, but it's such a fulfilling job. There's lots of good moments.”

Mr Deeley said he planned to try to start winding back next year, but was unsure of what the future held.

"I daresay that veterinary life will be too hard to walk away from, so it may not suit me. It's been such a big part of my life, it will be hard to move on,” he said.

"Hopefully there will be a few more games of golf, a bit more travelling around Australia and some more time to enjoy with my family.”

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How UM leader twice rejected blogger's settlement offer

    premium_icon How UM leader twice rejected blogger's settlement offer

    News MORE than $52,000 in claims would have been abandoned, but Serge Benhayon said 'no' and the trial went ahead.

    • 11th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    'Damaging jail experience' for man guilty of manslaughter

    premium_icon 'Damaging jail experience' for man guilty of manslaughter

    News A man died following an assault outside a Casino pub

    • 11th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    New business is a 'dream come true' for SCU graduates

    premium_icon New business is a 'dream come true' for SCU graduates

    Health After years of study, they've opened their own business

    • 11th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Bridge's 'sudden total failure' reveals major risks

    premium_icon Bridge's 'sudden total failure' reveals major risks

    Council News Urgent changes needed to avoid future "catastrophic failures”

    • 11th Dec 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners