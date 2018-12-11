Lismore vet's 'challenging, emotional' 35-year career

"NOT everybody wakes up everyday being able to say that it's a pleasure to go to work, but that's how it's been for 35 years.”

Lismore veterinarian Daryl Deeley has recently celebrated a huge career milestone, celebrating his 35-year anniversary of practising veterinary medicine, and said he still loves his job.

The Murdoch University graduate took a job at Keen Street Veterinary Clinic under then-owner Jack Frogley, with the plan to work at the clinic for a year before travelling overseas.

But those plans changed after six months, when he met the the woman who would become his wife, and he decided to stay in Lismore.

He said it was the "best move of my entire life”.

Mr Deeley said he was very lucky to work with "good mentor” Jack Frogley.

"The most important focus of being a vet should be the animals,” Mr Deeley said.

"But there is also the whole aspect of dealing with the families. These animals are more than just pets, they're important parts of people's lives.”

Over 35 years, Mr Deeley said there have been plenty of changes in veterinary medicine, but he said the biggest change had been the technology.

Mr Deeley said his clinic has been fortunate to have access to the most up-to-date technologies, such as x-ray and ultrasound machines, as well as surgical equipment.

He said the hardest part of his job was watching families saying goodbye to their pets.

"When these important family members come to the end of their life and you have to be there to support the families in one of the hardest moments of their lives. It's a very emotional job,” he said.

"That's the thing about being a vet. Although 99 per cent of the time you are helping animals, there's that small percentage of time that you can't.

.

"It's a challenging job, but it's such a fulfilling job. There's lots of good moments.”

Mr Deeley said he planned to try to start winding back next year, but was unsure of what the future held.

"I daresay that veterinary life will be too hard to walk away from, so it may not suit me. It's been such a big part of my life, it will be hard to move on,” he said.

"Hopefully there will be a few more games of golf, a bit more travelling around Australia and some more time to enjoy with my family.”