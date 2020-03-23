Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stock photo of a QLD hospital Fever Clinic.
Stock photo of a QLD hospital Fever Clinic.
News

NSW fever clinics see boost in patients

Rebecca Fist
23rd Mar 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTH Coast fever clinics are experiencing an increase in patients looking to be tested for COVID-19 according to the local health district boss.

Northern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive Wayne Jones has dissuaded people who are not in high-risk groups from attending clinics at Tweed and Lismore hospitals, in an interview with ABC North Coast on Monday.

"At the Tweed and Lismore fever clinics we are seeing a steady but stable increase of patients," Mr Jones said.

"We do stress those clinics are for people most at risk with respiratory symptoms or fever, those returning from overseas or in contact with a COVID-19 case, or people like health workers.

"It is vital these respiratory clinics are not overwhelmed with people we consider to be not in the high-risk group."

There have been no new detections in Northern NSW since late last week, while the number of infected patients in NSW has risen from 553 to 669 in 24 hours, as of Sunday at 8pm.

Mr Jones said restaurants and cafes were doing their part to implement social distancing measures.

"I want to stress to people, social distancing does help," he said.

"We know it's an inconvenience, we know it's a challenge.

"To really flatten that curve and save health services from being overwhelmed, we urge everyone to do their part."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks fever clinics health nsw outbreak pandemic
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCKDOWN READY: Bountiful garden and seedling propagation

        premium_icon LOCKDOWN READY: Bountiful garden and seedling propagation

        Rural JERRY’S generosity goes beyond his vegetable beds as he shares his produce.

        Man suffers serious injuries after falling off roof

        premium_icon Man suffers serious injuries after falling off roof

        News The 73-year-old man has been airlifted to the Gold Coast

        Man accused of touching girl, 15, faces Lismore court

        premium_icon Man accused of touching girl, 15, faces Lismore court

        News POLICE allege 26-year-old man touched a minor at transit centre.

        Casino childcare operator before court again

        premium_icon Casino childcare operator before court again

        News CASINO childcare operator found guilty of failing to report hazards.