Lismore Turf Club plans heartfelt welcome for Scott Jones

WARM WELCOME: The Lismore Turf Club are planning a heartfelt welcome to their beloved secretary Scott Jones, who is recovering in Royal Brisbane Hospital after a gas explosion last year..

WARM WELCOME: The Lismore Turf Club are planning a heartfelt welcome to their beloved secretary Scott Jones, who is recovering in Royal Brisbane Hospital after a gas explosion last year..

LISMORE Turf Club is planning a heartfelt welcome for injured club secretary Scott Jones.

Club vice-president Mike Cleaver, who is standing in for Jones after he was badly injured in an explosion at the club in November, said they were planning a special function to honour the beloved official.

Mr Cleaver said the turf club was holding a board meeting next Wednesday night to discuss welcoming him back to the club.

"We are holding a special meeting next week,” he said.

"There we will discuss a fundraising function to welcome Scotty back which we will hold at the club later in February”.

Mr Cleaver spoke with Mr Jones earlier this week and said everyone was pleased with his recovery progress.

"He's coming along very well, they let him out for a couple of days but he's got another operation next week,” Mr Cleaver said.

"The doctors are amazed, he's about eight weeks ahead of where they thought he would be.”

Ballina Jockey Club Matt Bertram said it was great news and, like everyone in the Northern Rivers Racing Association, said he hoped Scott had a quick rehabilitation and convalescence.