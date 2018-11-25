Lismore trifecta at Australian titles

CLEAN SWEEP: Australian junior sedan championship placegetters, from left,Brock Youngberry (second), Josh Boyd (winner) and Connor Reeves (third).

LISMORE Speedway's repuation nationally as the Track of Champions was enhanced by local drivers making a clean sweep of the top three placings in the Australian junior sedan championship.

Josh Boyd, 17, drove his four-cylinder Toyota Corolla to victory ahead of Brock Youngberry and Connor Reeves at Cullen Bullen Speedway, north of Lithgow, on Saturday night.

The 20-lap final developed into a battle between the three Lismore drivers, leaving the rest of the field in their wake.

Boyd, who started out of third position, was in contention all the way and made his winning move about midway through the event.

"It was a close battle halfway through the race,” Boyd said.

"I moved into second and was on the heels of the leader.

"I saw a little gap in front of me, took it, and then we ran side by side for a lap before I got around him.”

Youngberry chased hard but ultimately settled for second place and Reeves was not far behind in third.

"We've had good results leading up to this and I think this really caps it off,” Boyd said.

"I'm pleased with how far me and my dad (Trevor) have come with the car.

"Also the 1-2-3 result for Lismore is incredible.”

The Racing Sedans Australia-sanctioned junior class is the nursery for future speedway stars and Boyd, who is employed as an apprentice motor mechanic, will continue to follow his racing dream.

"I will keep racing juniors for a while longer and keep enjoying them before I go into a senior division,” he said.

"I'm not sure what (division) that will be but all I know is I want to keep racing.”

Boyd has been driving junior sedans for three years.

After this result, Lismore has now produced 18 Australian titleholders over its 50 consecutive seasons.

The latest success comes during Lismore's 2018-19 golden anniversary season.

A strong entry list of junior sedan drivers was received for the national title.

Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway promoter David Lander was delighted with the result.

"Lismore Speedway is known as the Track of Champions for a good reason,” he said.

"Yet again the track has come up with a great outcome at national title level.

"I am very pleased for all three youngsters as they truly deserve this achievement.”