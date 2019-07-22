Lismore trainer hopeful 'brilliant' mare can win the cup

Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen with Queen of Kingston after it won the Beef Week Cup in Casino. The horse won again at Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen with Queen of Kingston after it won the Beef Week Cup in Casino. The horse won again at Coffs Harbour on Sunday. Susanna Freymark

QUEEN Of Kingston swamped her rivals to win the $22,000 Sawtell Hotel (1215m) for what her Lismore trainer hopes is the launching pad to next month's $150,000 Coffs Harbour Cup.

The brilliant five-year-old mare exploded down the outside from the tail of the field to post her eighth career win at start 22.

Taillevent was just over a half length away second just edging out Jexerlent.

Trainer Daniel Bowen confirmed Queen Of Kingston will return to Coffs Harbour next Thursday for the 1600m Coffs Cup.

"She'll go back to Coffs for the Cup,” Bowen said.

"It's 11 days to the Cup. She has plenty of residual fitness over the mile as well.

"You just don't appreciate class until she wins like she did today.”

He freshened his mare after she finished 10th at the Sunshine Coast on a Heavy 10 track.

"I had the choice of a couple of races at Coffs today but the plan was to run in this 1200m because I didn't want to give her a hard run,” he said.

"Matt (McGuren) could have gone at the 600m today but didn't, saved her to give her an easier run but made it harder to win.

"With her big weight we wanted to ride her as quiet as possible.”

McGuren followed instructions perfectly and the mare did the rest.

While the Coffs Cup looms large Bowen is also hoping she is picked up to run in the Kosciuszko in October.

That was another reason to run in the Daniel Baker Prelude at the weekend, to show she is versatile over varying distances.

It was also a good weekend for Bowen as he also celebrated a winning double with Tejaan and Chiaki at Lismore on Saturday.

"Nice to get a double at home,” he said.

While Queen Of Kingston beat the Bruce Hill-trained Taillevent into second place the Gold Coast trainer did celebrate by winning the $27,000 Sawtell RSL Club Sawtell Cup (1515m) with recent South Grafton Cup winner Bodega Negra.

"He's been good to me over the years,” Bruce Hill told Sky Thoroughbred Central after his eight-year-old gelding had edged out Coffs harbour-trained Sawtell (Brett Dodson) and Grafton-trained Cool prince (John Shelton) in a blanket finish.

"He's a nice old horse.”

Bodega Negra lugged 61kg to win the Sawtell Cup his 11th win in his 92-start career.

He had won the South Grafton Cup at his previous start with Coffs harbour-based jockey Jon Grisedale on board.

"It was a great win,” Grisedale said.

"He travelled beautifully in the running. He knuckled down for the fight and fought it out right to the line.”

Hill said the gelding son of Hidden Dragon "will come back for the Cup as long as they don't weight him out of it.”