Lismore tops the state for the hottest temperature

TOWNS on the Northern Rivers recorded the most extreme high and low temperatures across NSW this week, with Lismore experiencing the highest temperatures yesterday with 25C.

This was 4.3C above Lismore's July maximum average of 20.7C.

Casino and Evans Head were the second hottest towns with a top of 24C.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Daily Weather Review for NSW and ACT was issued yesterday afternoon.

"The overnight minimum temperature range was from -9 degrees at Glen Innes Airport to 13 degrees at Byron Bay," the review said.

"The daytime highest temperatures recorded to 4pm ranged from -2 degrees at Thredbo Top Station to 25 degrees at Lismore Airport."

On the coast Byron Bay recorded the highest minimum temperature at 13C.

In the ranges, Tenterfield had the third lowest minimum temperature at -6C.

Lismore's warm weather was predicted to disappear for a few days as a cold front presents itself.

This front was expected "across far southern New South Wales (and) will slip southeast today, as a high pressure system across the north of the state slowly extends southeast", BoM's weather situation says.

"West to southwesterly winds across coastal waters will shift onshore through Thursday as this high moves over the Tasman Sea, before strengthening and turning north to northwesterly on Friday ahead of a stronger cold front at the end of the week."

Minimum temperatures could drop to 2C tomorrow, with daytime temperatures in the low 20s until things heat up again from Saturday, with a top of 25C predicted again until Monday.

