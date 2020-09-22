Menu
Page MP Kevin Hogan with Lismore mayor Isaac Smith and councillor Elly Bird at the funding announcement.
News

Lismore to shine brighter than ever with new festival

Adam Daunt
22nd Sep 2020 4:00 PM
LISMORE is set to shine with new federal funding being announced to improve the laneways and bring a new festival to the city.

Set to be held next year, the Shine Festival will incorporate illuminating displays, live music, indigenous storytelling and multimedia exhibitions.

Councillor Elly Bird said the exhibition promised to be a boon for tourists as the council looks to revitalise the CBD.

"This is really part of revitalising the heart of our city," she said.

"The festival will be spread over a number of locations but one of the features will be showcasing our fantastic architectural features and bringing people down into the centre of our city."

The Shine Festival is being funded by $145,000 from the Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery Grant.

Also announced was funding to reconstruct Eggins Lane, which is a key feature of Lismore City Council Laneways project.

 

Eggins Lane is set to be reconstructed to be safer for visitors and tourists.
"The road surface in Eggins Lane is significantly damaged and at the end of its economic life," Page MP Kevin Hogan said.

Mayor Isaac Smith said the reconstruction would help improve the safety of the area for visitors and tourists.

"I've been through the Back Alley Gallery over the last decade many times watching children walking through, watching elderly members of our community walking through, we want to make it safe for everyone," he said.

"That means removing trip hazards, getting rid of the drains, making sure there's no bumps and no potholes … we want to fix all that up … the upgrades will go hand-in-hand with brand new lightning and brand new facilities."

Eggins Lane resurfacing has been allocated $447,570 as part of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.

Lismore Northern Star

