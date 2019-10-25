Lismore to host the 'big guns' at croquet tournament

CROQUET FESTIVAL: The Lismore Croquet Club is hosting some of the best players on the east coast when it holds its 2019 Croquet Festival from October 31 to November 3.

ONE of the smallest clubs in the country is pitching above its weight by attracting players with an international ranking to compete in its annual Croquet Festival next week.

Lismore Croquet Club which fields around 35 members, is known as "a small club with a big heart” will host the 2019 Golf Croquet Tournament from October 1 to November 3.

Described as the social love-child of of billiards and chess, golf croquet is a simpler, but no less brutally competitive form of the game which players confess is, "addictive, challenging and fun.”

Lismore's Deborah Matten, 56, said the carnival will be a real thrill as she squares up as one of only 26 competitors.

With a respectable handicap of 5, Matten said for her, the carnival is going to be a marvellous skills session as she gets to observe how the top players mange their hoops.

"I'm so excited,” she said.

"It's going to be wonderful to be on the green with such experts, I'm nervous but I'll get a lot of experience.”

Club representative Phyllis Waters said the festival will see the 2018 champion Graham Innocent from Young Croquet Club who has a -1 handicap, return to defend his title.

Last month Innocent won the NSW Gold Broach Plate in Taree and played at the Foster Association Carnival, winning the B Block representing YCC.

"We have some excellent players ... participating in the tournament,” Waters said.

"In Block A we will have some -2 up to 4+ handicap players, Block B will see the 4 to 8 players and Block C will have those above 8.”

Club captain Fay Ross said the festival involves Golf Croquet in a level play tournament which means no extra moves regarding your handicap.

Ross said having some top players on their greens will give their own members exposure to some first-class games.

"It will give our players a real lift and help them improve their games too,” she said.

The event is open to the public and will be held at the Lismore Croquet Club on Molesworth St.