Lismore to host PNG rugby league teams

Four of the Northern Rivers players that made the NSW Country Under-23 team. Kyle Kennedy, Joe Besgrove, Michael Dwane and Sam Grant. Contributed

LISMORE will host two games of rugby league when NSW Country plays Papua New Guinea at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Tuesday.

Casino second-rower Simon Pratt will line up in the under-16 game at 4pm with under-18s to follow at 5.30pm.

The under-16 and 18's side were selected from this year's inaugural Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cups.

They will also play Gold Coast Titans age division teams at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff next Saturday.

Meanwhile, the NSW Country 23s are going into camp for its upcoming tour of PNG.

Northern Rivers players Joe Besgrove, Anthony Colman, Michael Dwane, Sam Grant, Kyle Kennedy and Caleb Ziebell were all selected in the side.

Grant will miss the tour after a season ending ankle injury.

The under-23's will take on the Australian Defence Force in Ipswich, before flying to Port Moresby to play the PNG Digicell Cup Representative Team at Oil Search National Football Stadium on October 14.

"Travelling to a country where rugby league is the national sport will be an amazing experience and we know we're going to face some tough opposition,” coach Josh Cale said.

"It was great to see how the Country under-23s responded to the challenge of taking on Samoa and Scotland last season and it was amazing achievement to not only challenge those sides, but to claim a victory over the Scottish World Cup side in Ballina.

"The percentage of country players in the NRL is always growing and it's a great pathway for these players.”