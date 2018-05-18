Lismore to Byron bus service safe for another 12 months

641X Blanch's bus driver, Jeffrey Moy, on the express bus from Lismore to Byron Bay.

A TRIAL of a commuter bus service between Lismore and Byron Bay has been extended for another 12 months.

The announcement was made this morning by Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and Lismore MP Thomas George.

Mr Franklin said the bus service had been well-received by locals.

"That is why we have worked closely with the Minister for Transport over the past few months to make sure our community's voices were heard loud and clear and to ensure the bus trial is extended,” he said.

The bus will now operate until June 30 next year.

Mr George said the trial will continue to provide better connectivity for North Coast communities.

"Lismore is a major regional hub, with good health facilities, particularly Lismore Base Hospital, as well as Southern Cross University and other services,” he said.

"Yet getting there from the coast by public transport is limited and can be difficult.

"The bus services will mean North Coast communities will continue to have better access to these services in the region. We know how important better transport is for our regional communities, particularly here on the North Coast. ”

The trial will continue to be overseen by Transport for NSW's Rural Regional Service Delivery and Performance Branch and operated by Blanch's Bus Company.

During the trial period, the on-going viability and benefit to the communities will be evaluated.