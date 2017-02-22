29°
Lismore to be over run by flourescent joggers

Alison Paterson
| 22nd Feb 2017 12:00 PM
Everyone is welcome to participate in the fluro, fun and free weekly Lismore Parkrun at 7am on Saturday April 1.
Everyone is welcome to participate in the fluro, fun and free weekly Lismore Parkrun at 7am on Saturday April 1.

IT'S free, fun and a fantastic way to keep fit.

Not to mention fluorescent.

On Saturday April 1st, Lismore Parkrun will celebrate their first anniversary of this community event and organisers are expecting more than 200 people from all over the area to participate.

Event directors Anthony and Belinda Smith said the April theme is for a bright and joyful run - and they hope to top the previous best turn-out of 218 runners.

"Everyone is encouraged to come along dressed in bright fluro socks, knee highs, head bands, hats, wigs, braces, bright tutus, T-shirts, singlets and shorts,” they said.

"Lismore Parkrun is at its heart a community enterprise, bringing people together to enjoy the benefits of regular exercise, using our local park and fostering an environment of volunteering, support and participation.”

At 7am every Saturday at Lismore's Riverside Park, this free, weekly, timed 5km run is one of hundreds taking place simultaneously all over Australia and round the world.

People of every ability are encouraged to join in; from those taking part in their first run, to juniors, experienced runners and even world champions.

As of February 2017, Lismore Parkrun has clocked up 726 volunteers that have supported the event to run successfully with an average of 150 participants weekly.

So far the total combined distances run is 32,250km, which equates to running around Australia twice.

On Australia 2017, the Smith were presented with an award for Services in Community (Group) and Belinda won Sportsperson of the Year (Senior) for her involvement with Parkrun.

More details via facebook and to register online www.parkrun.com.au/lismore/.

