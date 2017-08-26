Lismore, the place to be for better property returns

RENTAL YIELDS: Lismore is offering strong rental yields on properties with owners seeing robust returns for their investments.

PROPERTY investors across the Northern Rivers are seeing strong rental yields across all areas of the 2480 postcode.

Residential properties in Lismore Heights (units) have the highest median rental yield of 6.8%, whereas Clunes (houses) had the lowest at 4.1%.

As low interest rates continue to attract buyers looking to invest in residential property, robust returns in renting our houses and units are seeing investors reap the financial rewards.

Agent Katrina Beohm said investors definitely have Lismore in their sights due to the good returns.

"I feel Lismore is a strong investment market,” she said.

"We are seeing people from inside and outside the region and those inside are looking for short-term investment use as they plan to move in when they retire.”

In Lismore Heights, houses cost a median $223,000 and attain a median weekly rent of $290, whereas in Clunes houses sell for a median $631,000 and achieve $500 weekly rent.

In Goonellabah, the median asking rent for a house which is prices at $372,000 is $350 per week and $285 for a unit, giving a gross rental yield of 4.9% and 5.6% respectively.

East Lismore has a stronger rental yield on houses with a median price of $325,000 attaining a median weekly rent of $350 resulting in a rental yield of 5.6%.

According to realestate.com.au 183 residential properties are for rent across the 2480.

Anyone thinking of investing needs to understand the importance of calculating the gross yield, which equals the annual rental income (weekly rental x 52) / property value x 100.

For example: Property purchase $372,000 with a weekly rent of $350 ($350 x 52) = $18,200 /$372,000 x 100 = 4.9%.

The net yield equals annual rental income (weekly rental x 52) less the annual expenses and costs/ property value x 100.

Top rental yield suburbs in 2480

Area Property type Rental Yield*

Lismore Heights U 6.8%

South Lismore H 6.5%

North Lismore H 6.3%

Lismore H 5.9%

Goonebellah U 5.6%

East Lismore H 5.6%

Lismore Heights H 5.1%

East Lismore U 5.1%

Goonellabah H 4.9%

Girards Hill H 4.8%

Nimbin H 4.6%

Clunes H 4.1%

Data courtesy Core Logic.

