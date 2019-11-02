Lismore, the Australian town 'most likely' to flood

TOPPING THE LIST: The 2480 postcode is Australia's second most vulnerable area due to its high exposure to flood risk.

TOPPING THE LIST: The 2480 postcode is Australia's second most vulnerable area due to its high exposure to flood risk. Marc Stapelberg

ACCORDING to new catastrophe loss models, Lismore is Australia's second most 'at risk' postcode from weather disasters.

The Macquarie University-founded organisation Risk Frontiers has released new data showing the likely impacts of hazards such as flood, bushfire, hail, tropical cyclones and earthquakes on all regions of Australia.

Lismore's 2480 postcode has topped the list as Australia's second most vulnerable area due to its high exposure to flood risk, behind the Queensland city of Bundaberg.

Risk Frontiers general manager Andrew Gissing said the data was produced to help identify which areas of Australia pose the greatest risk of financial loss to insurable assets such as homes and businesses, and said he wasn't surprised to see Lismore's postcode rank so high on the list.

"The Lismore postcode has a high level of risk of damage caused by flooding from the Wilsons River,” he said.

"Because we calculate the data based off postcodes, there is a significant part of the 2480 postcode which has the Wilsons running through it, and is part of the natural floodplain.”

Mr Gissing said while Bundaberg had topped the list as Australia's most 'at risk' postcode due to damage caused, he said catastrophe loss models had highlighted the Lismore postcode had the highest risk from flooding of all areas across Australia.

"We saw the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie and it really highlights the immense damage being caused by these weather events,” he said.

"The other thing people have to remember is unlike cyclones or bushfire, flooding happens regardless of any changes in climate.

"Data has shown Lismore sees flooding which overtops the levee approximately every 10 years. So the damage caused really stacks up.”

Mr Gissing said while the 2480 postcode was most at risk of flooding, Goonellabah also had a high risk of damage caused by severe hailstorms.

"We're coming up to storm season so the threat is very real. This data is a good reminder to residents there is significant risk of these weather events actually happening,” he said.

"It's not if, but when. Now's the time to be prepared. Listen to the advice of emergency services and experts and have a plan.”

Nearby Grafton is ranked ninth on the list among other high flooding risk postcodes such as Ipswich and Rocklea in Brisbane, while other postcodes in the top 10 include the cyclone-prone regions of Karratha and South Headland, in WA, and Queensland's Cairns, Mackay and parts of Townsville.