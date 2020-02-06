Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brendon Moore at the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament. He won it and three other tournaments throughout January. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Brendon Moore at the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament. He won it and three other tournaments throughout January. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Sport

Lismore tennis ace builds long winning streak

Mitchell Craig
6th Feb 2020 2:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISMORE tennis product Brendon Moore has built an impressive winning streak since returning to the court from surgery two months ago

Moore, 33, barely played last year after having an operation to remove four hernias in his back.

He finished the year with wins in the open men’s singles at Coffs Harbour and Inverell before winning the Ballina New Year Open for a record fourth time last month.

He went on to win three other tournaments including the $3200 top prize at the Queensland Prestigious Money Race Finals.

Moore has also won the doubles events at all four tournaments this year without dropping a set.

“I’m 22-0 which is definitely a good way to start the year,” Moore said.

“I was lucky to get into the money race after missing most of the (2019) year.

“It’s similar to golf where the top money earners from the year play against each other; I only got in late because someone else pulled out, I was stoked with that.

“I wasn’t planning on playing this much tennis when I came back but my body is holding up well.

“I’m playing against guys who are a lot younger than me now but I enjoy the challenge”

Moore plans to have this month off after returning to coach full-time at Terranora Lakes.

His facility is back operating after a fire ripped through the Terranora Tennis Centre in 2018.

“We’ve actually got a lot kids at the moment and that really motivates me,” Moore said.

“A lot of them are playing at a national level and we’re getting some real talent coming to us from the Gold Coast.”

Moore plans to return to competition at Casino in April where he will aim to further his own record by winning the Easter tournament for a 10th time.

brandon moore northern rivers sport northern rivers tennis queensland prestigious money race finals. terranora tennis
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman charged with stalking Mick Fanning

        premium_icon Woman charged with stalking Mick Fanning

        Crime A Ballina woman has appeared in court on the Gold Coast charged with stalking and entering the home of surfer Mick Fanning.

        Lismore rugby club’s desperate battle to stay in top grade

        premium_icon Lismore rugby club’s desperate battle to stay in top grade

        Sport One of the “biggest and oldest” clubs is facing an uncertain future

        ‘You had no right’: Woman’s scathing message for sex creep

        premium_icon ‘You had no right’: Woman’s scathing message for sex creep

        Crime Nicholas Shane Byrnes guilty of sexually touching sleeping tourist.

        Mental health focus for women’s day lunch

        premium_icon Mental health focus for women’s day lunch

        News THE event aims to start a discussion on how to make workplaces safer, nurturing.