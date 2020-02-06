Lismore tennis ace builds long winning streak

Brendon Moore at the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament. He won it and three other tournaments throughout January. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

LISMORE tennis product Brendon Moore has built an impressive winning streak since returning to the court from surgery two months ago

Moore, 33, barely played last year after having an operation to remove four hernias in his back.

He finished the year with wins in the open men’s singles at Coffs Harbour and Inverell before winning the Ballina New Year Open for a record fourth time last month.

He went on to win three other tournaments including the $3200 top prize at the Queensland Prestigious Money Race Finals.

Moore has also won the doubles events at all four tournaments this year without dropping a set.

“I’m 22-0 which is definitely a good way to start the year,” Moore said.

“I was lucky to get into the money race after missing most of the (2019) year.

“It’s similar to golf where the top money earners from the year play against each other; I only got in late because someone else pulled out, I was stoked with that.

“I wasn’t planning on playing this much tennis when I came back but my body is holding up well.

“I’m playing against guys who are a lot younger than me now but I enjoy the challenge”

Moore plans to have this month off after returning to coach full-time at Terranora Lakes.

His facility is back operating after a fire ripped through the Terranora Tennis Centre in 2018.

“We’ve actually got a lot kids at the moment and that really motivates me,” Moore said.

“A lot of them are playing at a national level and we’re getting some real talent coming to us from the Gold Coast.”

Moore plans to return to competition at Casino in April where he will aim to further his own record by winning the Easter tournament for a 10th time.