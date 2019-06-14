Lismore teen's world title bid

KAYAK CHAMPION: Lismore's Joshua Lee, 15, cleaned up at the recent NSW Combined High Schools & NSW All Schools State Championships. He also took a fourth place in the national titles in Perth to make the Australian team ahead of competing in the U18s at the world titles in Bosnia next month.

JOSHUA Lee's pool room must be getting crowded after the teen kayak champion scooped up 12 medals on the weekend.

Joshua, 15, showed grit and determination at the NSW Combined High Schools & NSW All Schools State Championships at the Mann River and Grafton River on the weekend.

His success was made all the more remarkable as he competed with a back injury sustained in the high jump at his school's athletic carnival.

Now his medal haul combined with an outstanding fourth in Perth in a 15km marathon event at the recent national titles had seen the Kadina High School Year 9 student selected for the Australian team to compete in the World Championships Bosnia and Herzegovina next month.

Joshua who is part of the North Cost Academy of Sport, said he is stoked to compete in the 2019 ICF Junior and U23 Wildwater World Championships in Banja Lukaunder which run from July.23 to 28.

His events are the 300m sprint and the 6km classic.

Not bad for someone who took up the sport two years ago.

"Competing and doing so well at the school championships on the weekend has given me a lot of confidence ahead of the world title in Bosnia next month,” Joshua said.

"I leave on July 7 for Bosnia and I'll buy a kayak over there and have some time to get used to it before the championships begin.

"It's starting to get real now, the world championships are coming up and I'm really happy and pumped.”

Competing against odder an more experienced athletes will be a challenge.

"There's not too much I can do except train train hard and smart,” he said.

"So I'm not worrying about what I can't change and concentrating on what I can.”

NCAS executive John Kincade said Joshua is one of their 'lone star' athletes as the sole kayak athlete in their program.

"Joshua is a great athlete, we provide him with what he needs to succeed such as sport education component, core strong the and flexibility program,” he said.

"NCAS wishes him every success in Bosnia.”

Johsua Lee's CHS & All Schools Results

1st U16 MK1 500m

1st U16 MK1 5000m

1st MK2 500m

1st MK2 5000m

Fastest Overall MK1 500m

Fastest Overall MK1 5000m

1st MK1 Wild Water Sprints

1st MK1 Wild Water Classic Race

Fastest Overall MK1 Wild Water Sprints

Fastest Overall MK1 Water Classic Race

1st MC2 Wild Water Sprints

1st MC2 Wild Water Classic Race.