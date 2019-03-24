Lismore teen to lose his locks in memory of family, friends

Hayden Pirlo is doing the Shave for a Cure and donating his long locks to the Australia Alopecia Areata Foundation to make a wig.

Hayden Pirlo is doing the Shave for a Cure and donating his long locks to the Australia Alopecia Areata Foundation to make a wig.

A LISMORE boy is preparing to shave his hair off this weekend in memory of immediate family members and friends who have died from leukaemia.

Hayden Pirlo, 14, set a target of $350 for the World's Greatest Shave, but he's already smashed that goal and he's aiming for more.

His mum, Deborah Pirlo, said he'd received plenty of support ahead of Sunday's shave.

"The Leukaemia Foundation is a cause that is very close to our family as we have lost both immediate family members and friends to this disease,” she said.

"Hayden's mad about soccer, which has made growing his hair slightly challenging when playing on a soccer field.

"In the early days he was seen sporting a headband to enable him to see.

"His hair has since grown so long that he is able to pull it all back into a hair elastic and create a luscious pony tail or bun.”

Hayden hasn't cut his hair since September 2017, but he will do the big chop on Sunday.

Mrs Pirlo said he had waited so long because he wanted it to be 30cm in length so he could donate the hair to the Australia Alopecia Areata Foundation to make a wig.

"Alopecia Areata is an auto-immune disease that results in hair loss on the scalp and elsewhere on the body,” she said.

"A close blood relative suffers from this disease, and Hayden decided that he would rather his hair help put a smile on someone else's face rather than get thrown in the bin as many others choose to do.”

To sponsor Hayden, visit the website.