Lismore TAFE campus lights up for new year

LIGHTS ON: Lismore TAFE will add to the Tropical Fruits festivities over New Year's Eve.

LIGHTS ON: Lismore TAFE will add to the Tropical Fruits festivities over New Year's Eve. david@davidyoung.com.au

STREET front buildings of the Lismore TAFE campus will be bathed in vibrant lights between December 29 and January 2 to highlight the New Year and join with community in celebrating the annual Tropical Fruits New Year's Eve Festival.

The popular annual Festival, themed Neon Gardens for 2017, has attracted up to 4,000 visitors and locals and includes a street parade through the centre of Lismore.

"We're lighting up our main entrance on Keen Street so that everyone in the community knows we're part and parcel of the community and that the lights are well and truly on at TAFE NSW Lismore for 2018,” said Marie Larkings, acting TAFE NSW regional general manager.

"We expect to be offering nearly 100 courses at the campus from February 2018 and our customer contact centre will be taking enquiries and enrolments over the Christmas-New Year break.

The campus is participating in the state-wide TAFE Enrolment Week from January 15 to January 20 with information sessions and pop-up stalls.

"Everyone is welcome to drop in and have a chat with our staff about study and career opportunities available to them,” Ms Larkings said.

TAFE NSW Lismore has been progressively re-opening its buildings for course delivery since its closure earlier in the year due to damage from the April floods.

In September, TAFE NSW managing director Jon Black announced $3.5 million in funding for remediation and refurbishment to a range of facilities on the premises.