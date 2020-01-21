Lismore swimmers’ incredible medal haul at carnival

AQUATIC ATHLETES: The Lismore Workers Swim Team brought home 25 medals including Ben Auckram, 15, (pictured) who won four gold and two bronze.

LISMORE swimmers brought home an impressive 25 medals and smashed 21 personal bests at one of the first major swim carnivals of 2020.

Fifteen members of the Lismore Workers Swim Team competed in a total of 93 events at the Coffs Harbour Summer Splash Qualifying Carnival on Saturday.

Their determination and talent paid off ‒ they picked up 11 gold medals, six silver medals and eight bronze medals.

Other swim clubs from the region also participated in the carnival, including Alstonville, Byron Bay, Casino, Maclean, Mullumbimby and Trinity Lismore.

LWST president Tony Auckram said the event involved 306 participants at the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Olympic Pool.

Multi-class athlete Ben Auckram’s haul comprised four gold and two bronze along with two personal bests.

Ben, 15, impressed by winning not only a gold medal for his multiclass swim in the 50m freestyle, but also a bronze medal when he went up against against able-bodies swimmers in the open 50m freestyle.

“The quality of competition was really good; the season is starting to pick up now,” he said.

“We had over 300 swimmers all the way from Tweed to Port Macquarrie.

“This was our first local carnival and a terrific start to 2020.”

Ben also won gold for the 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly, and bronze for the 100m butterfly.

He also claimed a personal best in the 50m backstroke and 100m butterfly.

Club coach Peter Harvey said the swimmers were magnificent and he was proud of the achievements of every athlete who participated.

The squad comprised Aiden Arnison, McKinley Arnison, Ben Auckram, Jacqueline Button, Indigo Creighton, Caitlyn Halliday, Tahlia Halliday, Zac Landrigan, Amiee Landrigan,

Bella McMahon, Matilda McMahon, Patrick McMahon, Rahni Pope, Andrea Thomson and

Georgie White.

Meanwhile, Casino athlete Emma Green, 8, showed her skills with an incredible first in the 50m breastroke, first in 100m breastroke, second in 50m freestyle, second in 100m freestyle and second in 50m backstroke.