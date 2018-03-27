Menu
The Foodworks supermarket in Lismore is up for sale.
Business

Lismore supermarket up for sale

27th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

A POPULAR Lismore supermarket is back on the market, with a selling price of $365,000 plus stock.

FoodWorks is located in Leycester St, and was originally listed for sale two years ago.

But with a fresh marketing campaign from current agent Wal Murray and Co Lismore, there's a renewed push to sell the supermarket.

"We don't get many of these for sale, and they all sell,” the advertisement explains.

"It is a member of a buying group of up to 400 individual stores.”

Wal Murray and Co said the current owners were "motivated” to find a buyer, and the business would suit a family or partners.

Other selling points include:

  • Spacious premises
  • Room for expansion
  • Potential to diversify business
  • Convenient location on fringe of city CBD
  • Plant and equipment in good order and includes three cold rooms, one coolroom, and one bulk storage freezer
  • Easy access with good parking.

For more information visit the real estate agent's website or phone 6623 3200.

