Lismore supermarket up for sale

The Foodworks supermarket in Lismore is up for sale.

A POPULAR Lismore supermarket is back on the market, with a selling price of $365,000 plus stock.

FoodWorks is located in Leycester St, and was originally listed for sale two years ago.

But with a fresh marketing campaign from current agent Wal Murray and Co Lismore, there's a renewed push to sell the supermarket.

"We don't get many of these for sale, and they all sell,” the advertisement explains.

"It is a member of a buying group of up to 400 individual stores.”

Wal Murray and Co said the current owners were "motivated” to find a buyer, and the business would suit a family or partners.

Other selling points include:

Spacious premises

Room for expansion

Potential to diversify business

Convenient location on fringe of city CBD

Plant and equipment in good order and includes three cold rooms, one coolroom, and one bulk storage freezer

Easy access with good parking.

For more information visit the real estate agent's website or phone 6623 3200.