Lismore students push for climate change action

Kids from central Victoria launch the Schools Strike 4 Climate Action on the steps of parliament house. Julian Meehan

A NATION wide movement School Strike 4 Climate Change has caught the attention of Lismore primary school children who have planned a Big School Walk Out For Climate Action on Friday, November 30 at Spinks Park.

The student led strikes were started by three students from central Victoria who were inspired to protest political inaction on climate change and the Adani coal mine.

The campaign is gaining rapid momentum among Australian kids with students aged 5-18 organising school walk out events in cities and towns across Australia.

Lismore's upcoming event is gaining a lot of attention among primary kids after being publicised on Facebook and organisers are hoping that high school students will jump on board too.

To find out more about School Strike 4 Climate Change, or register for an event head to www.schoolstrike4climate.com.