Community

Lismore students and Toyota team up to plant trees

21st Jul 2017 12:05 PM

LISMORE Toyota is teaming up with the staff and pupils of The Rivers Secondary College Richmond River High Campus to dig in and celebrate the 22nd year of Planet Ark's Schools Tree Day on Friday July 28.

Marking this special occasion, the members of Richmond River High Campus and Lismore Toyota will get their hands dirty with planting activities at the school, as part of what has become Australia's largest community tree planting and nature care event.

Not-for-profit environmental foundation, Planet Ark, has again partnered with Toyota and its extensive national dealer network to get both communities and schools across Australia involved in the initiative.

Through Schools Tree Day and National Tree Day, which falls two days after on Sunday July 30, Planet Ark and Toyota hope to create a society in which people understand the value of their environment.

Since 1996, National Tree Day and Schools Tree Day have been responsible for planting well over 23 million trees, plants and edibles with 3.8 million Australian's donating their time throughout the years.

In 2016 alone, more than 300,000 Australians participated in events across the country, planting more than 1 million plants with the support of 219 Toyota Dealers.

"Australia is a unique and breathtaking country and it's critical that we conserve our natural heritage, as well as bring nature back to urban areas - our homes, workplaces, schools and cities," Debbie Agnew, spokesperson for Planet Ark said.

"With the support of Toyota and its dealer network, we are sure Australians will get their hands in the earth and give back to their community this National Tree Day."

"Toyota has a long tradition of supporting the community at local and national level and National Tree Day is a great way for us to give something back," Sarah Smith said.

"Our team will be there, buckets and spades at the ready for a big day."

Anyone and everyone can get involved in National Tree Day through www.treeday.planetark.org or by contacting their local participating Toyota dealership.

To get the latest tips, news and information on the initiative, visit www.toyota.com.au/tree-day or www.facebook.com/toyota.aus.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers community planet ark richmond river high school toyota tree planting

