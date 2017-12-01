Lismore student receives commendation from the Governor

Governor of New South Wales David Hurley presented Ayden Miners from The Rivers Secondary College, Kadina Campus, with a John Lincoln Youth Community Service Award.

Governor of New South Wales David Hurley presented Ayden Miners from The Rivers Secondary College, Kadina Campus, with a John Lincoln Youth Community Service Award. Contributed

A LISMORE student has been awarded for being an exemplary community role model by the Governor of NSW.

Ayden Miners from The Rivers Secondary College Kadina Campus was presented with a John Lincoln Youth Community Service Award by Governor David Hurley, as Patron of The Order of Australia Association NSW Branch, for outstanding service or engagement with their local community, or to Australia in general.

Ayden was one of 26 students to receive a Certificate of Commendation and a trophy from the NSW Governor at Government House.

Conducted by the Order of Australia Association (NSW) Branch, students across the state were nominated by their school principal, before a selection panel determined the final award recipients.

Ayden's citation read: "Ayden Miners is a student at The Rivers Secondary College Kadina Campus at Goonellabah. He is a proud young indigenous man from the Bundjalung nation who has contributed to his school and the broader community in many different ways. In everything that Ayden involves himself in, he promotes an inclusive culture where everyone is treated with respect. He is currently the School Captain, has been involved with the Student Representative Council, mediation, peer support and mentoring of junior students. Ayden has represented the school in many school sports, often in a captaincy role. He was the Master of Ceremonies at the Inaugural White Ribbon Day for The Rivers College Preschool to Year 12. At the Lismore Rally for Reclaim the Night, he gave an address on being a proud young Bundjalung male, speaking in support for women and children walking safely on the streets. Ayden volunteers at the local Lismore show, assisting wherever he is needed, and at Naidoc ceremonies at school and in the broader community. Ayden Miners is a worthy recipient of the John Lincoln Youth Community Service Award from the Order of Australia Association, NSW Branch”.

Order of Australia Association (NSW) Branch Chairman, John Archer OAM, congratulated Ayden saying he is an exemplary community role model.

"Ayden is one of 26 high school students recognised today to have selflessly volunteered their time to a wide range of organisations and for many very worthy causes while busily preparing for their Higher School Certificates,” Mr Archer said.

"Ayden has contributed beyond the norm and his actions have inspired his fellow students. He is a beacon of inspiration for others to follow.

"Ayden did not seek recognition for his actions, but today we honour him with the highest recognition available to NSW high school students.

"We are fortunate to have such role models active within our communities,” he said.

The award was initiated by the late Dr John Lincoln AM, in 1992 and was convened by him until his death in 2011, aged 95.

The 2017 Award judges were Ms Babette Smith OAM, Mr Doug Donoghue AM, Mrs Lynette Smith OAM.