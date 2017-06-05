Lismore streets were a walk on wild side

THE PAST: Horses and wagons dot Lismore's Woodlark Street on a quiet day in this circa 1890 photograph.

LISMORE residents recently endured a major flood that devastated homes and almost wiped out the central business district.

Floods however are not new to Lismore, or to any of the river towns.

Settlements were established near the rivers for two main reasons: access and water supply.

Rivers and creeks were the main highways for early settlers in the region before paths were cut through the bush and roads were built.

Before wells were dug and tanks installed, the only water supply came from the rivers and creeks.

Towns and villages sprung up throughout the region is a seemingly haphazard fashion.

The squatters and cedar cutters arrived first and settlements began usually as camps or staging posts.

Lismore is now the Richmond's only city and it achieved this partly because of its location which made it the centre of a growing region.

Government departments and major commercial interests began to locate in Lismore and gradually it attracted a larger population and eventually became the region's main commercial centre.

This pattern repeated itself on other Northern rivers - Grafton on the Clarence and Murwillumbah on the Tweed.

Lismore was however not always the centre of the Richmond.

At times, towns like Wyrallah and Coraki were considered much more important.

Casino was the administrative centre for many years and most births, deaths and marriages were registered there.

Even Gundurimba was at one time considered more important than Lismore and Ballina was also a vital centre.

If you have an old birth, death or marriage certificate with a Richmond River registration it originated in Ballina which was the original "official” centre.

When Lismore began to grow it grew quickly.

The population doubled and then doubled again around the end of the 19th century.

Then, as now, the civic fathers were kept busy trying to keep up with residents' requests for improvements while at the same time trying to keep the rates as low as possible.

But there was a frontier atmosphere in the town.

Horses and horse-drawn vehicles were the chief modes of transport and bullock wagons were also used.

Hitching rails were provided on all CBD streets to tie up the horses.

The unsealed roads were often awash with mud.

This was of special inconvenience to ladies in their long frocks.

It was often hazardous to cross a street and planks were sometimes laid to help pedestrians across the worst sections.

Perhaps this is the origin of the central Lismore Block.

It would certainly have been easier to stay on one side of a street and simply walk around a corner, rather than try crossing the street.

A further hazard came from stock being driven down the streets either to the saleyards located in Molesworth St, or to the waiting ships.

Pigs were a particular problem as they were less likely to heed the drover's commands.

One shopkeeper of the time paid a boy to stand outside his shop on sale days to stop unwanted animal browsers from entering.

Shops could be demolished when stampeding bullocks ran amok.

The dangers were not only for the pedestrians and shopkeepers.

One drover chased a mob of young heifers up Magellan St and as a result was arrested by the constabulary and charged with "furious riding”.

He was fined five shillings for his folly.

Yes, it could be a wild old place in Lismore in those days.