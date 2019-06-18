Lismore store closes, but it's not the end for this business

LISMORE BUSINESS MOVE: Ray Towers Carpets manager, Letitia Towers said the family business will consolidate their Lismore business at the Mullumbimby premises from the end of June.

LISMORE BUSINESS MOVE: Ray Towers Carpets manager, Letitia Towers said the family business will consolidate their Lismore business at the Mullumbimby premises from the end of June. Alison Paterson

"WE HAVE been in business for 37 years and we are not going anywhere."

Ray Towers Carpets manager Letitia Towers said the family firm - which was started by her parents and which her mother Joan still heads - was simply adapting by moving its operations from Lismore to Mullumbimby.

The company will continue to offer the same good, old-fashioned, professional and friendly service to its clients, Ms Towers said.

"We are open for business and have the same great staff at Mullumbimby and we're still taking orders from Grafton to Tweed Heads," she said.

Ray Towers Carpets still in business:

After near 40 years in Lismore, the family decided to bring every facet of the business under one roof at Mullumbimby.

They believe it will give staff the best work-life balance.

Joan Towers said she wanted their valued customers to be assured that Ray Towers Carpets was not closing.

"We told our staff ahead of time about this plan," she said.

"At Lismore our three staff have all found other work and we have the same great staff at Mullumbimby, so all our customers' jobs will be transferred to Mullumbimby and will be installed by our trusted installers."

Joan said she and her late husband Ray opened the business in 1982 in a small shop in Mullumbimby and now they back where they started, albeit in a larger premises.

"We opened a second store in Lismore in 1995," she said.

Joan said she had loved being part of people's lives by helping them turn their house into a home through their range of carpets, vinyls, timber, cork, bamboo and laminate flooring as well as a big selection of rugs.

"So we are still offering a no obligation, free measure and quote and are happy to bring samples out to your home or business," she said.

"We are still servicing residential and commercial clients as we have for decades.

"We have been in the floor covering industry for 37 years and we intend to be servicing our clients for many more years to come."