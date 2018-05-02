Lismore store closes after 13 years

Lismore store Mum 'n' Me Maternity is getting ready to close it's doors after 13 years.

Lismore store Mum 'n' Me Maternity is getting ready to close it's doors after 13 years.

LISMORE boutique maternity shop Mum 'n' Me is ready to close it's doors in the coming days after 13 years of trading.

The shop sells toys, gifts, kids clothes, maternity wear and more.

Those who visited the store in the last few weeks would have walked away with a bargain, as the store was having an up to 80 per cent off sale.

There was still some stock left, and nothing was over $10.

Even the shop fittings - racks, rails and display cabinet must go.

Gloria McPherson - who owned the shop with her daughter - will now enjoy retirement.

A post on Mum 'n' Me Maternity said the closure of the store brought "mixed emotions”.

The post read: "13 years ago we started a little boutique maternity store in the Strand Arcade with maternity wear and a few baby clothes and gifts... my how we have grown!”.

"We have made some amazing friendships along the way and have enjoyed the ride of owning a small business in this great city of ours.

"We are sad to be leaving the business community and will miss the customers we have had the pleasure of serving, but it is time for Gloria to set off on long dreamed of adventures, kick back and relax.

"From the bottom of our hearts we thank you for your support.”

The business at 123a Keen Street, Lismore NSW 2480 was listed for sale on Wal Murray Real Estate.