COMING TO TOWN: Multi Australian and World Series Sprintcar Champion Brooke Tatnell will race at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway when the WSS Championship trail returns to the circuit on January 14. Photo: Contributed
Sport

Lismore speedway gears up for busy schedule

Dennis Newlyn
20th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
THE high time of the season starts at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Boxing Night with the opening round of the Mr Modified series.

This annual event not only attracts some of the top drivers on the east coast V8 dirt modified scene, but also heralds the start of a hectic schedule over the Christmas-New Year period at the circuit.

Even though after December 26 the next fixture will not be held until January 11, that is the signal for a very busy remainder of the month as the holiday racing carnival moves into top gear.

Between January 11 and January 26 five meetings are scheduled in 15 days.

“It’s the time of the season we all look forward to,” speedway promoter David Lander said.

“I want to ensure our very dedicated Lismore race fans and out-of-town speedway enthusiasts will have plenty to look forward to over the Christmas-new year period at our venue.”

It’s the biggest part of the season and Lander has added the Speedweek component into the January 11, 14 and 18 dates.

January 11 features the grand final of the Mr Modified series, before attention then turns to January 14 when the prestigious World Series Sprintcar Championship hauls into Lismore for round 10 of the national tournament.

This will be a massive meeting featuring big-name competitors from Australia and America.

Australian sprintcar champions Brooke Tatnell, Kerry Madsen and James McFadden head the very impressive contracted driver entry list which also features Pennsylvania hot shoe Lucas Wolfe.

“Obviously the return of the World Series Sprintcar Championship will be the jewel in the crown as far as our Speedweek promotion is concerned,” Lander said.

On January 18 a bash-and-crash demolition derby with be a highlight, while the Northern Rivers Junior Sedan Championship will be contested.

The V8 dirt modifieds return for the Australia Day Cup double header January 25-26 to round out the month.

lismore speedway mr modified series world series sprintcars
Lismore Northern Star

