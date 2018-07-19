Lismore soccer stalwart honoured for three decades of work

LONG SERVICE: Richmond Rovers soccer club stalwart Greg Jenkins, who was recognised for his efforts with a Newcastle Permanent Volunteer Award.

GREG JENKINS' contribution to Lismore Richmond Rovers FC was formally recognised in 2002 when he was awarded life membership of the soccer club.

Although Greg's reason for getting involved in the club is traced back to a response to the common call for dads to help coach junior teams, his contribution has evolved since those days.

Wanting to understand more about the players, teams and results at Rovers, Greg started compiling records in 1986 from every competitive game involving the club but could not have known where that concept would lead.

There is now a comprehensive data base encompassing every game since 1986 by every Richmond Rovers player, every goal they scored and even an accurate disclosure of yellow and red cards.

The meticulous way Greg has kept these records provides a wonderful historical summary for the club and individual players, who can request their own personal record.

Many who have caught a Lismore taxi will recognise Greg and he shares a brief smirk as he regales some interesting conversations with passengers over more than 20 years.

He says he has particularly enjoyed the interaction with thousands of Rovers players who would call on "Greg's taxi” to ensure their safe passage home, typically deep into the early hours after solid celebrations.

Like all great partnerships, Greg attributes the patience and support of his wife Dianne for enabling him to spend so many hours over many years to create this extraordinary legacy for the Rovers club.

Few regional sports clubs are likely to have access to such accurate and detailed historical records.

Greg was recognised recently with a Newcastle Permanent Volunteer of the Month Award.

The huge gathering of players and supporters in attendance at the presentation was an indication of his generosity, passion and achievements over many years.