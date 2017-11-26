Lismore ski jump 'monstrosity' slammed by neighbours

Girards Hill resident Janelle Shackel is worried about the proposed position of the ski jump in Lismore which she will be able to see form her bedroom window.

JANELLE Shackel hasn't slept in a week.

On Tuesday, the Girards Hill mother-of-three learned that a 40m steel ski jump for elite athletes might be built outside her bedroom window.

Her home of 14 years adjoins the Crown Land block where a proposed 'Lismore Sports Hub', the height of Lismore Base Hospital, may be built on a former cow paddock.

Lismore City Council will vote on a bid to fund the project through the Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund on December 12, with no community consultation.

"It's been said this is a 'community driven' project, but I am the community, I am a resident, and I have never heard about this proposal or had my say," Ms Shackel said.

"The block is on a slope, the house that will be looking directly into the tower is my neighbour, and I'm in the next house.

"I'd be looking at the top quarter of the tower, straight out my bedroom window."

Since Friday, thirty residents have signed a petition against ski jump, concerned about its visual, sound, light, environmental, parking and traffic impacts.

Jeffrey Dickson is concerned the ski jump will reduce the value of his home because his backyard will face into the facility.

"The council won't let me put up a fence that's 2m high, but down the road they want to build a 40m ski jump," Mr Dickson said.

Another resident who wished not to be named, questioned the economic value and cultural appropriateness of the facility in East Lismore.

"This is not a proposal for the community, it's an eye sore," the resident said.

"The idea is bizarre because it's not the right place for it.

"I heard Jindabyne want it, wouldn't that be an appropriate alternative?"

Ms Shackel said opposed residents were ready to campaign against the ski jump, also previously rejected by the community at Lennox Head.

"You can't nestle a 40m steel monstrosity into a hill, it's just a ridiculous spot, it doesn't belong in any residential area," Ms Shackel said.

"Lismore stopped coal seam gas at Bentley, most people that were out there were from Lismore, and that worked.

"When Lismore rallies together we're an amazing, tightly knit community, once we don't want something we'll make sure it doesn't happen."

The ski jump is supported by Cr Smith, who said its aesthetic appeal is in "the eye of the beholder" and Page MP Kevin Hogan, who says the ski jump will bring jobs to the area.

"This would attract athletes from around the world all year round, it is more than a ski jump it's a multi-level training facility and would be able to be used by locals," Mr Hogan has previously said.

