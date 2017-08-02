Lismore skating ban should be overturned, says councillor

SELFISH: Damage to concrete benches outside the Lismore art gallery by skaters has outraged some.

LISMORE City councillor Eddie Lloyd has labelled the ban on street skating in the CBD a "failure", saying the council show instead be working to engage local skaters.

The comments come following the recent damage to new concrete benches in the art gallery precinct which has angered some CBD retailers.

But Cr Lloyd said she believed the red scuff marks left on the concrete benches looked "cool" and said it was appropriate in an art gallery area that kids come in and "leave their mark".

"We need to be inclusive of our youth," she said.

"If they're skating at the art gallery, they're telling us something. They like to skate the urban infrastructure. Clearly those seats are very popular."

SELFISH: Damage to concrete benches outside the Lismore art gallery by skaters has outraged some. Hamish Broome

The first-term councillor has announced plans to introduce a motion to next month's council meeting which may push for a review of the skate ban.

She said she believed Lismore should be looking to cities such as Melbourne and Portland, Oregon, whose councils have developed policies to encourage street skating in designated areas.

"I think it's just smart to accept that the by laws to ban them aren't working," she said. "That's the experience of Melbourne.... they banned skating, they built skate parks, and people were still skating (in the streets)."

"They learned that skateboarders really enjoy skating urban infrastructure.

"In Portland, skating is seen as a viable mode of transport.

She said the ban clearly wasn't working and another approach was necessary.

"Perhaps a better way to fix the situation is to be inclusive, to open up the conversation with all the stakeholders, to have some kind of forum to bring everyone into the room and talk about what the issues are," she said.

"What the safety concerns are, and what can be done to mitigate that? That can be the starting point. And depending on the outcome, perhaps it's time to lift that prohibition and to introduce some kind of 'skatequette'."

Cr Lloyd also said in a recent Facebook post she was impressed by the etiquette of two "tween" skateboarders in the gallery precinct who politely stopped skating while she and a friend walked past.

"The tweens were having such a good time and it was quite heart warming to see the new gallery being used with such delight by our young people," she wrote.