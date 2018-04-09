PHOTOS: Lismore shows heart one year after flood

The community spirit was high at Lismore's One Year On Flood Anniversary.

Jasmine Burke

AS THE familiar music rang out across the Lismore Quadrangle, residents were taken back to a time one year ago when folk band The Button Collective took to a very different stage: a traffic island amid rapidly-rising flood water.

This time last year the town had a very different feel to it - chaos, panic, devastation and despair, but there was no evidence of such on Saturday afternoon.

Lismore's community spirit was high as hundreds gathered in the town's centre to enjoy the One Year On Flood Anniversary council event.

A video taken of three of the band's musicians playing across floodwaters to stranded families went viral last year, and during their set at the event they remembered by playing a song they had written on the day of the flood.

They sang: "Far up the river was a wall of stone, it was built by men from a long while ago."

But despite the story the local band's merry music had people up and dancing, celebrating how far the community has come since the March 31 flood.

Mayor Isaac Smith said Lismore was not like any other city in NSW.

"What we've done as a city is shown the rest of the country there are better ways to do things, better ways for a community to recover and better ways for people to help their neighbours," Cr Smith said to a cheering crowd.

Aunty Thelma said Lismore had "a lot of heart".

"I have noticed our shops and streets are starting to get busy again," she said.

She urged people to support the community's future event and to "keep the community clean and vibrant".

The afternoon gave people a chance to share stories and connect with one another while honouring the resilience and strength of the community.

The crowd also enjoyed live music by Luke Vassella, Lady Mondegreen, Blakboi, a barbecue, community arts activities and stalls by emergency services and community organisations.

The evening concluded with a free performance of The Overtopping, a moving theatre experience based on stories of the flood and its aftermath.