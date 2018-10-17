Lismore showgirl winners are rural role models

Jenna Robinson from Woodburn was named the winner of the 2018 North Coast National Showgirl, with Courtney Oag as runner up and Narrissa Norris as second runner up.

THE North Coast National Showgirl competition is no beauty contest, nor is it a intelligence test - it's an award presented to young women who raise the profile of agricultural shows.

In its 56th year, Jenna Robinson from Woodburn has been named the winner.

Nellie Witt was named the 2018 Far North Coast Law Society North Coast National Teen Showgirl.

On Saturday night at the South Lismore Bowling Club, the two winners received their sashes.

Now Ms Robinson will go on to represent the North Coast National at Zone where they have the opportunity to compete against other Zone 1 finalists, with two winners going on to compete at the Royal Sydney Show.

Ms Robinson said it was "very surreal and exciting” to be crowned the winner.

"Over the last few years I've entered the younger years and I wanted to get more experience and now I'm 18 I thought I would give it a go to represent Lismore,' she said.

"It's means a lot to me being a role model, especially to young rural women in the area and to represent the show that I love.”

She said she went in "very open minded” and calm due to her previous experiences in the entries.

"When I won they said 'Can you believe you just won $1000?', but ... it's not about prizes it's more about the experience and being presented as the North Coast National Showgirl,” she said.

She said in her new role she was most looking forward to going away to express her passion and love for volunteering to other areas.

The North Coast National Showgirl Competition provides an opportunity for young women to become involved in their local communities as rural ambassadors and to encourage and promote their local agricultural show.

The entrants were selected for their knowledge, presentation, passion for the agricultural show movement and their community.

The award provides an opportunity to excel in leadership, community involvement, key management and confidence.