Fire and Rescue NSW attended a building fire at Lismore Central Shopping Centre where 40 people were evacuated. Marc Stapelberg
Lismore shopping centre evacuated

Marc Stapelberg
4th Jun 2018 3:17 PM
AROUND 40 people were evacuated from Lismore Central Shopping Centre today at approximately 1:15pm.

Fire and Rescue NSW attended the scene with two fire trucks.

Fire and Rescue NSW leading firefighter Adam Cormick said crews were able to locate the source of the smoke that was impacting the staff.

"It came from a heating element which appears to have some sort of dust build up or the heating element has caused a large amount of smoke to be spread through the shopping centre," he said.

"Crews have removed that element with the help of staff from the centre and we are just in the process of using a ventilation fan to remove all the smoke from the building."

He said it was a timely reminder for everyone, business or residential, to check the heating elements and make sure they were clean and well-maintained.

"This time of year we tend to get a lot of fires started by heating elements."

